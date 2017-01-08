Brad Pitt Furious Over Leaked Documents And Accused Of Being Terrified That World Will Find Out Truth

Former A-list couple Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are in the midst of one ugly custody battle and divorce that was begun with an FBI investigation into the treatment of Pitt towards his six children. Although Brad Pitt has been cleared by both the FBI and children’s social services, the tumultuous time continues to be reportedly devastating to the Allied star who is now only able to see his kids during supervised visits that involve therapy sessions.

Although both Angelina and Brad relayed by way of their legal teams that they have the best interest of their children in mind- Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and eight-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne- it is clear that both Brad and Angelina are giving in to their resentments towards one another and not holding back punches when it comes to statements within recently revealed court documents, as evidenced by Entertainment Tonight.

Last month, Pitt had requested to have court documents sealed for the good of the children and their privacy, worried that the public knowledge of the former couple’s custody battle would negatively impact the kids. Angelina opposed the request because Pitt had not first met with her legal team to discuss the issue. The judge also initially rejected the request. However on Wednesday of this week, all parties were in agreement to finally seal the court documents.

The Daily Mail notes the development regarding Jolie’s willingness to agree with Pitt on the issue.

“Pitt, 53, and his legal team asked a Los Angeles Superior Court judge to seal all records relating to their six children, claiming their accessibility is a violation of privacy, on Wednesday. Jolie, 41, agreed with his motives but accused Pitt of using court filings to deflect from his ‘own role in the media storm that has engulfed’ their children.”

However, Pitt’s friends have since spoken with the publication noting Brad’s sadness, frustration and fury over the sealed documents having since leaked to once again become public knowledge. The source also noted how the leaked documents clearly illustrate how nasty the custody battle and divorce proceedings have become between the couple and that the outcome will likely only result in harming the former couple’s six children, stating “It’s sad that that it took four months to agree to seal the records involving the case but only one day to start playing things out in public again.”

The newly-leaked filings show Angelina accusing Pitt of “publicly impugning” her character and adding that Brad is “terrified the public will learn the truth.”

The Daily Mail further relays Jolie’s attorney Laura Wasser’s words regarding Pitt’s fears and his alleged tactics to shed a negative light on Jolie’s character.

“There is no question that this case has been of extraordinary interest to the public since its inception. And there is little doubt that (Pitt) would prefer to keep the entire case private, particularly given the detailed investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Children and Family Services into allegations of abuse. Her conduct in this case has been grossly mischaracterized by (Pitt). Likely terrified that the public will learn the truth, (Pitt) is now casting blame at (Jolie) for the consequences of his own actions.”

The attorney of Angelina also gone on to note that the reason Jolie has not responded to every accusation brought out by this battle and rumor in the media is due to her intention to keep her six children from being affected by any more tabloid fabrications regarding the legal battle. Jolie’s team also accuses Pitt’s efforts to seal the documents as a means to keep the public from learning the truth about him and not about protecting the children.

