Washington’s First Murder Mystery Of 2017: 20-Year-Old Man Found Dead At New Year’s Party With Gunshot Wound To The Neck

Police officials in Redmond, Washington are reaching out to the public in hopes of solving the state’s first killing of 2017.

According to Q13 Fox, 20-year-old Adrian Anguiano was gunned down at a New Year’s Eve party at a clubhouse at the Trails of Redmond apartments.

At around 2 a.m., witnesses say just moments after Anguiano got into an altercation with an unidentified man at the entrance of the clubhouse, shots were fired into a crowd of 100 people.

Anguiano, who worked at Carl’s Jr., was shot in the neck and died at the scene – it was not immediately made clear how many times he was shot.

The shooter, who has not been identified, reportedly stole the victim’s Louis Vuitton backpack and fled the scene.

Although detectives spent hours interviewing people at the scene, no one wants to help solve Washington’s first murder mystery.

Detective Myrle Carner with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound said, “Somebody watching the video knows exactly what took place.”

“Everybody’s nervous, everybody’s scared. People know that somebody died. They don’t want to be implicated but the fact is you may not be implicated at all. All’s we want is a few basic details from you to help solve this homicide.”

Becky Range, who is with Redmond Police, stated that they are “really just trying to conduct the investigation at this time and interviewing everyone and anyone that was associated with this party that we can find.”

However, Redmond police were able to obtain an image of the person of interest via surveillance footage, and have released it to the public in hopes that someone would come forward and help solve the murder case.

The victim’s family are devastated after learning about the deadly shooting, stating that Anguiano’s murder was a “devastating a loss this is for his family. Unless you’ve lost someone to violence, it’s almost impossible to understand the hole it leaves behind.”

“The emotions that go, the thoughts that run across your head, the people you reach out to, it hurts a lot – words cannot match the emotions that we’re going through right now.”

Relatives were left confused and are asking how someone who was filled with so much joy could become Washington’s first killing of 2017.

“My brother was a really, really loved guy, his brother added. “He was really passionate about the sport of soccer. We’re a really heavy soccer family. He smiled. He was full of life. He was a happy guy. He really liked dressing up. Looking at himself in the mirror in the morning as he would say, I’m striking out today.”

The victim’s sister, Mayra, said: “For my parents as well, they’re really suffering knowing that that person is still out and about, that he’s not arrested. They really want justice.”

“I think that’s what’s hurting even more, knowing that that person is out and about living the life and my brother’s up in heaven.”

Anguiano’s family has created a Go Fund Me page in hopes of raising $10,000 in donations to help with funeral expenses.

Thus far, the family has garnered over $5,000 and they are preparing to lay Anguiano to rest this weekend at the West Hills Memorial Park.

The killer is still on the loose, but if you have any information regarding Washington’s first killing of 2017 and can identify the person of interest in the surveillance image, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

You can also download the P3 Tips App on your smart phone and submit information about the murder case.

Crime stoppers are offering a $1,000 reward for information that will lead to an arrest.

