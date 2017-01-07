Austin Mahone Poses Shirtless In All His Glory For His ‘Mature’ Album

Austin Mahone is taking it all off for the sake of his new album. The Florida native singer is being featured in a sizzling new photo shoot for L’Uomo Vogue.

He stripped down and posed shirtless for the Italian fashion magazine, reports Socialite Life. Mahone, 20, is seen wearing clothes in most of the black-and-white photos, but he looks like he’s wearing nothing much else in the other shots. Mahone has proven that he’s all grown up in this photo shoot. Though he still has a baby face, he is now rocking a buff body and full lips.

Last month, Austin dropped his new EP titled ForMe+You, which features collaborations with 2 Chainz, Juicy J, and Pitbull, who lends his vocals to the new song “Lady.” The pop star talked about his new album with L’Uomo Vogue. Austin is obviously very excited about his new sound and new more “mature” album.

“The new EP is definitely more mature than my past releases. My fans have really grown up with me, and I think this EP shows that growth over the past couple of years. I worked on it out in Los Angeles, in different studio sessions with a couple of producers, which was great and super collaborative.”

He also opened up about his passion for music and the possibility of going on another tour.

“My first instrument was the drums, a gift that my mother gave me when I was six. As I grew up though, I knew I wanted to be a singer. When I turned 15, I began singing at my friends’ parties and I enjoyed doing it.”

“One of the first things I learned to do this job seriously, as a professional, is working hard,” Mahone added. “It is also very important to keep family close to me, it gives me great strength.”

Though Austin works with a lot of rappers and hip-hop artists on his music, there is one musician that he would love to collaborate with. He admits that he would love to get into country music one day.

“I’m from San Antonio, Texas, originally and have been listening to George Strait since I was little, so he’s definitely a legend to me,” he said. “I would love to work with him.”

Mahone has been linked to his share of famous and beautiful women. He was previously linked to former Fifth Harmony singer Camila Cabello, pop star Becky G, and fitness trainer Katya Henry. But, for now, Mahone is single and completely focused on his music career. He first kicked off his career in 2010 by uploading videos of himself singing on YouTube and being discovered by a major music label, reports People.

Look out for me in the @luomovogue January issue coming out soon ????! ???? by @chriscolls, Fashion editor- @michael_philouze A photo posted by Austin Mahone (@austinmahone) on Jan 5, 2017 at 12:08pm PST

It has been a bit of a struggle for Austin since then. Fans have been waiting impatiently for his debut solo album. But, for now, they have his latest album and his previous effort titled This Is Not The Album. But even that album showed off the old side of the singer who’s known for his upbeat songs like “What About Love” and “Dirty Work.”

Mahone first debuted his new mature look at the Y100 iHeart Radio Jingle Ball, in which he wore an oversized sweater and baggy disheveled jeans. He even rocked some flashy jewelry and shaved his hair.

“My new EP is out Dec. 30 – it’s more urban and R&B,” he told the Miami Herald. “It’ll be really interesting for my fans. I’m growing up and every year I’m going to be more mature.”

What are your thoughts on Austin Mahone’s sexy photo shoot? Do you like his new “mature” album? Sound off below in the comments section.

[Featured Image by Sergi Alexander/Getty Images for iHeart]