Seattle Seahawks Injury Report: Team Banged Up As Detroit Lions Arrive For 2017 NFL Playoffs

The Seattle Seahawks injury report is still packed with players as the team prepares to take on the Detroit Lions Saturday night (Jan. 7). Within the latest Week 18 injury report, the Seahawks have five players listed in regard to practice participation. Some are obvious non-participants, while some players were just getting rest before the 2017 NFL Playoffs begin.

Running back C.J. Prosise (shoulder) and defensive tackle Tony McDaniel (concussion) have not practiced this week and are officially ruled out for the game. Michael Bennett, Jimmy Graham, and Richard Sherman sat out practices earlier in the week but were full participants on Friday (Jan. 6). This indicates that they should be ready to go on Saturday.

As for the Detroit Lions injury report, four players are listed as questionable for the playoff game. Linebacker DeAndre Levy (knee), tackle Riley Reiff (hip), receiver Andre Roberts (shoulder), and center Travis Swanson (concussion) are all listed as questionable. They participated in the weekly practices in a limited role, suggesting they could play on Saturday, but keeping their statuses uncertain.

There are several players who don’t show up on the Seattle Seahawks’ injury report who will also be unavailable against the Detroit Lions. The injured reserve list for the Seahawks has Pro Bowl safety Earl Thomas and Pro Bowl special teams player Tyler Lockett on it. Both players have been lost to severe injuries, putting the Seahawks in a tough position as the NFL Playoffs begin. Can the team recover from losing its best return man and a core defensive player?

The Detroit Lions also have players on injured reserve, highlighted by running back Theo Riddick. Defensive tackle Stefan Charles and running back Ameer Abdullah are also on injured reserve and unavailable for the postseason. Though there are players who are listed on both injury reports, the biggest question for Lions fans will be the health of quarterback Matthew Stafford. A new report by the Los Angeles Times addresses that very question.

Stafford is still trying to play throw a dislocated middle finger that requires him to wear a splint. The finger is on his throwing hand and Stafford wears a glove over it in order to hold the football. The injury took place against the Chicago Bears on December 11 and Stafford has continued to play through it. The bad news for fans of the Detroit Lions is that the team hasn’t won a game since he dislocated that finger, possibly presenting a bad situation as the team travels to play the Seahawks on Wild Card Weekend.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, in order to deal with the injury to Tyler Lockett, the Seattle Seahawks signed free agent Devin Hester. Hester will be the primary kick and punt returner, with the front office hoping that the veteran can bring stability to the position. Without Lockett in Week 17 against the San Francisco 49ers, All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman was used to catch punts. The team decided that it was better to bring in another player who specializes in the return game and Hester was available after getting released by the Baltimore Ravens.

Game time for the Seahawks vs. Lions is roughly 5:15 p.m. PT on Saturday (Jan. 7). While a lot of players remain on the injury reports for both teams, there is some good news for Seahawks fans. Quarterback Russell Wilson and running back Thomas Rawls, who have each been dealing with injuries this season, are no longer listed on any injury reports. Having Wilson and Rawls back at full strength could give the Seattle Seahawks a huge edge in the running game on Saturday and if the team survives to play deeper in the 2017 NFL Playoffs their health could be critical to any success.

