Matt Jordan Says He’s Not Salty About Kenya Moore And Actually Wants To Be Her Friend

The preview for the next The Real Housewives of Atlanta episode to air on Sunday night shows Kenya Moore and her ex, Matt Jordan, in another heated argument after Matt unexpectedly shows up to a party. Kenya yells that Matt is dangerous and demands that he be escorted off the premises. Matt seemingly proves that he is indeed dangerous by hitting a driver. With such drama between the two, it wouldn’t be surprising if Matt has some very bad feelings towards Kenya. Surprisingly however, that’s apparently not the case. In a recent interview with Rollingout, Matt said that he’s not “salty” about what happened with Kenya. Matt even said that Kenya has a good heart and that he wants to be friends with her.

During the interview, Matt talked about how Kenya, before his first appearance on the show, tried to prepare him for all of the public scrutiny and negativity that would be coming his way. He commented that doing the show with Kenya means that they have a bond together. He then said that he doesn’t have negative feelings about what happened anymore and hopes that one day, they can be friends.

“At the end of the day, Kenya was someone that I spent a lot of time with. We had, we went through a lot so when you go through something like that with somebody, you still got camaraderie there…I hope one day to definitely, maybe, be like a friend, or something, you know what I mean? I’m not even salty no more. So I would just like to be her friend cause she, I mean, she has a good heart. She has a good heart.”

Regarding the perception that he has an anger problem, Matt defended himself by saying that he doesn’t get angry just for no reason.

“It’s not true. I’ve never gotten upset over anything that I didn’t repeatedly ask someone, I mean Kenya or otherwise, ‘Please stop. Please stop. Can you not do that? Can you not do that?'”

@MattJordanBrand wants to know WHY Are Yall in Love with the Negative stuff so much on social media ??? https://t.co/vcWm3sJuxo pic.twitter.com/kw7tKUu3xK — Jonell Whitt (@JonellMediaPR) December 29, 2016

Matt Jordan was then asked about how he smashed Kenya Moore’s garage door window, as shown in one episode. The interviewer asked Matt if he really lost it or if it was staged for the show. The interviewer gave her opinion that Kenya, wanting a great story line, probably told Matt to do that to her window and then have a confrontation with her in the driveway. The interviewer added that Matt then naively agreed, not expecting a real police report to come out of the incident. Matt laughed as the interviewer gave her interpretation of what went down. He didn’t exactly confirm or deny the theory.

“Hmmm I mean…Well you heard it first! Rollingout, you heard it first. Heard it first…well there’s a lot of other details that go into that story, which I probably don’t have enough time…”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Matt, via an Instagram post in early December, claimed that Kenya manipulated him and that the show was feeding viewers lies.

During Kenya’s appearance on Andy Cohen’s talk show Watch What Happens Live on Tuesday night, she confirmed that she and Matt are completely over and that she’ll never get back with him.

A preview for the next The Real Housewives of Atlanta episode shows Kenya, outside a party, getting very upset upon seeing Matt try to join the event. Kenya yells at others to make sure that Matt doesn’t get in and that he’s crazy and unstable. Kenya is heard asking Matt what he’s doing there. Matt tells her that he wants to talk to her. A thumping sound can then be heard and a male voice saying, “He hit me. He hit me.” Peter Thomas, with Todd Tucker by his side, tells Matt on the phone, apparently after Matt left the premises, that he took it to a whole other level when he punched the driver in the face. Matt tells Peter to tell Kenya to leave him alone.

Another preview shows Kenya Moore crying to Cynthia Bailey as she recounts what happened that night. According to Kenya, she arranged for Peter to fly Matt Jordan out to attend the party but then later decided to have Matt’s plane ticket canceled since he was still behaving erratically. Kenya shows Cynthia a video that Matt subsequently posted in which he lashed out at her for canceling his ticket, which he found out about at the airport. According to Kenya, Matt then sent her a barrage of threatening texts.

“I’m getting text messages from him. ‘I promise I’m gonna make it my business that you don’t want to talk to me again. Do anything to manipulate anything from this point on, I promise you on every fiber of my being, you’ll regret every move you make. Call the police, I promise, you will regret it. Flirt with another guy, you will regret it. Come to me humble and open your arms.’ So he’s like threatening me to come back to him or he’s gonna go ham.”

[Featured Image by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images]