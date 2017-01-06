‘Days Of Our Lives’: Bizarre Prison Escape, Officers Ordered To Shoot Hope Brady, Brandon Beemer Reveals ‘DOOL’ Spoilers

Days Of Our Lives has Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) in prison. Many fans are wondering when she is going to be released, especially with the news that Stefano DiMera (formerly Joseph Mascolo) might be alive and living in Prague. However, there is going to be a bizarre prison escape that will have Hope in just as much danger outside the cell walls.

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what to expect on the long-running soap opera.

Hope Brady killed Stefano DiMera on Days Of Our Lives. At least, that is what everyone believes and what was shown on television screens last year. For months, Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) tried to help Hope keep what she did under wraps. However, a recording of Hope talking about killing Stefano got into Andre DiMera’s (Thaao Penghlis) hands. This is what led Hope to being sentenced to 25 years in prison with no possibility of parole.

Since being in prison on Days Of Our Lives, Hope has been harassed and threatened by two women: Sheila and Coco. They stabbed Hope, but she survived. She was supposed to stay at the infirmary for a few weeks. However, DOOL spoilers reveal that she checks herself out and is determined to let Sheila and Coco know she isn’t scared of them.

There is more that is going to happen. It turns out that Hope escapes prison, but she doesn’t exactly go on her own. Brandon Beemer explained what happens in the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest.

Hope Brady discovers something important about Hattie’s (Deidre Hall) ex, Alfie. Before she can tell her the information, a prison employee named Chet uses chloroform to knock Hope unconscious and takes her outside of the prison walls. Once officials find out that she is gone, a bulletin goes out stating that she is armed and dangerous.

“Shawn was worried that his mother’s life was in danger when she was in prison, but now that she’s on the run, it’s as dangerous for her on the outside as it was in prison.”

Lieutenant Raines has it out for Hope on Days Of Our Lives and is determined to find her. Knowing this, Shawn Brady pulls out all the stops to get to his mother before Raines does.

As for Hope, she wakes up groggy from the chloroform and thinks Chet is going to hurt her. Believing that she is protecting herself, Hope hits Chet, which knocks him off balance. He tries to steady himself and in the process, ends up knocking Hope down. She hits her head and her stitches are ripped open. Thinking he killed Hope Brady, Chet flees the scene.

Rest in peace my friend. I'm sure U will continue to brighten the lives around U as you did here. Miss U already#JoeMascolo #days pic.twitter.com/T5aXquOBFA — galen gering (@galengering) December 10, 2016

In Prague, Rafe gets a call that Hope has escaped from prison. He finds out that there are orders to shoot Hope Brady if she is spotted. He is worried but is powerless to do anything because he is in Prague searching for Stefano DiMera, Galen Gering explained.

“So now, not only is she a convincted felon, she’s a felon on the run. Meanwhile, Rafe is thousands of miles from Salem trying to find Stefano. He hears there are orders to shoot her. It’s totally unsettling for Rafe. This are starting to unravel in a big way.”

Days Of Our Lives spoilers also tease that somebody finds Hope unconscious and carries her off. Who is this mystery person? This is not confirmed, but could it be Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan)? Previous DOOL spoilers teased that he would return to Salem after being released from prison and come to someone’s assistance. Fans will just have to wait to find out what happens next.

Days Of Our Lives airs Monday through Friday on NBC.

[Featured Image by Chris Haston/NBC]