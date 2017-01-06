Britney Spears ‘Womanizer’ Is Trending On The Internet

An older Britney Spears hit song, “Womanizer,” is currently trending on the internet. Brittney Spears first released the song, “Womanizer,” back in 2008 as part of the album titled Circus.

Per Song Facts, Britney Spears revealed the song was about guys who cheat on girls during an interview with New York radio station Z100. According to Spears, “Womanizer” was her way of saying “we know what you are up to” to guys who cheat on girls. “Womanizer” was the first major writing and producing credit by an Atlanta crew called the Outsyders. A small chunk of the lyrics call out cheaters.

“Fakin’ like a good one

But I call ’em like I see ’em

I know what you are

What you are, baby”

“Womanizer” was also credited as being the most-streamed music video in 2008 on MTV’s website. There have even been a number of high profile artists who have taken a stab at doing a cover of this Britney Spears song, including All-American Rejects and Lily Allen.

As Britney Spears fans may recall, Spears also appeared on James Corden’s popular Carpool Karaoke segment of The Late Late Show in August of last year. During her segment on the show, she joined James Corden in signing three of her songs which included “Oops I Did it Again,” “Womanizer,” and “Toxic.”

James Corden started the segment by asking Britney what the song “Oops I Did it Again” meant and she responded by saying she wasn’t sure and “it’s just a song.” James told Britney about how he thinks of the story every time he orders pizza and thinks to himself, “Oops I Did it Again.”

The entire segment featuring Britney Spears and James Corden can be viewed below.

Per Radio, Spears appeared to be a great sport during the entire segment as she spent just as much time laughing as she did singing.

Britney Spears Has Been Trending For Other Reasons Lately Too

While it likely has little to do with the fact that her song “Womanizer” is currently trending, Britney has been a topic of conversation on various media outlets lately because of her hot and heavy relationship with her boyfriend, Sam Asghari.

In fact, things have been so hot and heavy between Britney and her boyfriend that a rumor has surfaced that Britney wants to have additional kids. In the video above with James Corden, Spears was not shy about mentioning the fact that she wanted three children (in addition to the two she already has). At the time she was in the segment, however, she was not dating her current boyfriend, Sam.

Considering the fact that there’s no recent news regarding Britney’s hit song, which is nearly a decade old, chances are “Womanizer” is simply trending because a lot of people are looking to either listen to or download the song. It is possible her old hit song is simply trending because her relationship with her new boyfriend has recently been trending too.

The director’s cut of the music video for “Womanizer” by Britney Spears can be viewed below.

The music video for “Womanizer” was uploaded to Britney Spears’ official YouTube account in October of 2009. The video has acquired more than 154,000,000 views and over 300,000 thumbs up during that time.

Are you a fan of Britney Spears? Why do you think “Womanizer” is currently trending on the internet? Share your thoughts on Britney Spears and her song “Womanizer” with us in the comments section which can be found down below.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]