‘Days Of Our Lives’ Canceled? Source Allegedly Claims ‘DOOL’ Cast Notified Soap Opera Won’t Last Another Year

Days Of Our Lives fans are in panic mode and social media networks are exploding with the news that the soap opera might be on its way out. According to one source, the cast members have allegedly been told not to expect the long-running television series to last another year. Is this true?

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, there is speculation that if NBC gives Megyn Kelly a daytime talk show, then the soap opera could be on the chopping block. At the very least, it would have to be moved to a different time slot if the network gives Kelly a show that airs at 1 p.m. However, there is new information that is striking fear in the hearts of Days Of Our Lives fans.

According to People magazine, a source connected to the soap opera allegedly claims that some DOOL cast members have already been informed that there might be no Days Of Our Lives in 2018.

“Basically, we’ve heard that there won’t be a Days in 2018.”

When it was announced that Megyn was moving to NBC, it was also revealed that she didn’t just land one gig at the network. They gave her three: a Sunday night anchor position, a daytime “discussion and talk” show, and she will also participate in political and other big news coverage.

Before Days Of Our Lives fans completely panic, no decision has been made yet. With that being said, there is always a chance that the soap opera could be canceled or moved to a different time slot. The ratings are not great compared to other soap operas, like The Young And The Restless. Over the past several weeks, DOOL has steadily brought in 1.7, according to Soap Opera Digest. That is the lowest of all the other soap operas currently on the air. General Hospital pulled in 2.0 last week and Bold And The Beautiful had 2.7. The most popular soap opera, Y&R, topped the list last week at 3.3.

In most areas of the country, Days Of Our Lives airs on NBC at 1 p.m. That time slow is considered “prime real estate” for a daytime talk show, People magazine reported. The publication also mentioned that it would not be the first time a soap opera was canceled to make room for other television shows. In 2011, All My Children and One Life To Live were canceled. ABC network filled those time slots with The Chew and The Revolution. As for General Hospital, it was moved in 2012 so Katie Couric’s talk show could have its spot.

ABC was not the only network to make those kinds of decisions. CBS canceled Guiding Light and the reboot for Let’s Make A Deal was put in its place.

The Hollywood Reporter also published an article about how Megyn Kelly’s talk show could get Days Of Our Lives cancelled.

“The 9 a.m. hour has long been the weak link in the lucrative franchise, which includes a successful 10 a.m. hour hosted by Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford. And insiders note that 1 p.m., when the soap Days of Our Lives currently airs, is more likely.”

Even though ratings and viewership numbers are not stellar for DOOL, it has been on the air for 50 years. The soap opera also has a loyal fan base and many of them tune in every weekday to watch what happens with the Bradys, Hortons, and other families of Salem. If it gets canceled, it will be a huge disappointment.

What do you think of this shocking news? Do you believe that a Days Of Our Lives cancellation is possible? Will NBC make the decision to make room for Megyn Kelly’s talk show? Or will the soap opera just move to a different time slot?

