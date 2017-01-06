One Direction Babies: Soon Liam Payne And Cheryl Cole Will Have A Child And Louis Tomlinson Shows Off Freddie

One Direction’s Liam Payne and his girlfriend, Cheryl Cole of Girls Aloud fame, are now without question expecting their first child. The pair kept Cheryl’s pregnancy secret for quite some time.

Louis Tomlinson of One Direction became a father January 21, 2016. This means that One Direction’s first baby, Freddie Tomlinson’s first birthday is rapidly approaching. How soon will Freddie’s little playmate be arriving?

???? Freddie Reign Tomlinson de gorrinho de natal passando na sua timeline???? pic.twitter.com/0BuxpF75Rz — Paola Bracho (@1OnedSPN) December 25, 2016

Freddie’s fırst Christmas! He took his fırst steps…. i can’t believe it was just 11 months ago the world was told baby tomlinson pic.twitter.com/baXbuvLDDm — Briana Jungwirth (@brianajungwir20) December 26, 2016

One Direction’s Liam Payne and his lovely lady, Cheryl Cole, have not officially commented on the pregnancy. Any information on an exact due date is speculative, but there are plenty of guesses out there, and some fans even speculate the baby has already been born, according to Look, while The Mirror says the baby is believed to be due in March.

Louis Tomlinson and Freddie’s mom, Briana Jungwirth, have been posting photos of One Direction’s first baby, Freddie Tomlinson, on social media. This could give Liam Payne at least some idea of what to expect. Months ago, Liam called Lewis and asked a lot of baby questions, leading Louis Tomlinson to suspect Cheryl Cole might be pregnant.

Happy Birthday to Freddie’s dear father @Louis_Tomlinson. I hope you’re having a great day ❤#HappyBirthdayLouisTomlinson pic.twitter.com/u6XZTRJpUU — Briana (@BrianasGaIaxy) December 24, 2016

There would nothing be as more beautiful as lil Freddie saying Happy Birthday Daddy to Louis when he’ll be a bit older.@Louis_Tomlinson pic.twitter.com/aaGtBwMiqd — Directioner (@AllTheLove2Haz) December 24, 2016

Name (Freddie Region Tomlinson) pic.twitter.com/L4QmFgk1gv — Heileeyxxxcute (@AkyayciHacer) December 22, 2016

Informacion:Freddie Tomlinson está cumpliendo 11 meses, en un mes será su primer añito! –#VideoMTV2016 Niall Horan pic.twitter.com/EeH3NaGp9T — 1D Updates Z News (@1Dupdates_Znews) December 22, 2016

Cheryl Cole is said to be a bit old-fashioned, and it is traditional not to reveal a pregnancy socially until at least the second trimester, but now, with social media and such a huge number of fans, Liam Payne and Cheryl Cole waited longer. In fact, they have never officially announced Cheryl’s pregnancy.

One Direction fans, X-Factor fans, and Cheryl Cole fans really want to know, but at the same time, one has to respect Liam and Cheryl’s privacy as well. Pregnancy can be very physically and emotionally stressful, and additional stress is the last thing an expectant mother like Cheryl needs. It is understandable if Cheryl wasn’t ready to discuss the baby she’s carrying on social media.

One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson’s experience with announcing Freddie Tomlinson’s birth was not ideal. Some One Direction fans were not happy about baby Freddie’s existence, although most were thrilled. Some social media reactions toward Briana Jungwirth and even baby Freddie and Louis were vicious. One Twitter follower called Louis Tomlinson to threaten baby Freddie’s life, according to the video below, so that too might have played a factor in Liam Payne and Cheryl Cole not announcing the pregnancy.

One Direction’s first baby, Freddie Tomlinson, was probably one of the most controversial babies in modern history. Freddie was both adored and hated by various fans from the moment of his birth. Some fans denied his existence, according to The Verge insisting his birth was a hoax. No wonder Cheryl Cole and Liam Payne opted out of sharing too many details.

One Direction’s Liam Payne and Cheryl Cole first showed off Cheryl’s baby bump on November 29, 2016, according to The Sun. A lovely and glowing Cheryl appeared in a form-fitting green knit dress that fully displayed her already large baby bump.

One Direction’s Liam Payne and Cheryl Cole have a lot of interesting plans. They have reportedly decorated their nursery and are preparing to record a duet together. A source told GOSS.ie Liam had written a song about Cheryl some time ago.

“Liam has written a song for Cheryl before they became a couple, don’t be surprised if they also team up,”

Are there wedding bells in the future for Cheryl and Liam Payne? There are rumors, and unnamed sources abound, but there is no official announcement from the couple regarding the baby or any wedding.

Freddie Tomlinson, son of One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson, is probably talking by now, but he hasn’t spilled on Liam Payne and Cheryl Cole’s baby. Freddie’s probably going to be thrilled to have a new friend, though.

One Direction will soon have two fathers in the band; Liam Payne, and Louis Tomlinson.

