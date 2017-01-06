David Spade’s Pre-Accident Tweets Predicted A Bad 2017

David Spade was already prepared for a not-so-happy New Year, and a January 4 car crash definitely had him starting off 2017 on the wrong foot. According to TMZ, Spade was involved in a serious three-car crash earlier this week when his Range Rover collided with a speeding car near Beverly and Sunset Boulevards in Los Angeles and then plowed into another vehicle.

The celebrity gossip site reported that David was headed out to dinner with friends when he attempted to make a left turn at the notoriously busy intersection. Spade’s luxury SUV was hit by a car that was racing through a yellow light before it turned red. The impact of the crash caused David’s car to plow into another vehicle, and his passenger side airbag deployed. One of the rear tires on Spade’s tricked-out car also flew off. TMZ revealed that neither drugs nor alcohol played a part in the horrific wreck.

Ahead of the accident, Spade posted several social media messages about how bad the year 2016 was and how he was ready for a new year to start. In a New Year’s Eve tweet, David wrote that he couldn’t wait for 2016 to end because he “can’t take any more bad news.” David later posted a link to a Los Angeles Times article that predicted 2017 will be just as bad as 2016 was.

“Thanks for the pep talk LA Times,” Spade wrote.

Spade also took to social media to reveal that kicked off the New Year by getting a parking ticket on January 1. David posted a photo of the parking ticket on his windshield.

Of course, David Spade could have seen a much worse outcome, so maybe 2017 isn’t quite so bad for him after all. According to Us Weekly, Spade was rushed to a nearby hospital after the crash with minor injuries. A witness said the comedian “looked scared and shaken up,” while another insider told the magazine that Spade was “released from the hospital with a few aches and pains and bruises” and is now resting at home.

In the aftermath of the accident, David Spade’s fans hit social media to offer the star their support. And a few posters couldn’t help but make a joke or two aimed at the jokester. One fan poked fun at Spade’s purple Range Rover, while another person wrote that 2017 is just as bad as 2016 because Spade didn’t die in the wreck.

While he wasn’t seriously injured, David Spade is getting rest after his accident, so that could mean he will take some time off from a schedule that frequently takes him out on the road. There is still no word if David will cancel a series of upcoming comedy shows that are scheduled for next week. Spade is scheduled for three rare club performances at Comedy Works South in Denver on January 10 and 11. Spade also has some Las Vegas comedy dates with pal Ray Romano coming up in February.

David Spade is best known for his work as a Saturday Night Live cast member and for his starring stint on the NBC comedy Just Shoot Me, which earned him an Emmy nod and two Golden Globe nominations for his role as wisecracking assistant Dennis Finch. Spade later hit the big screen to star in movies like Joe Dirt and Grown Ups. In 2015, Spade also released his memoir titled David Spade Is Almost Interesting.

Take a look at the video below to see one of David Spade’s earlier comedy club appearances in which he jokes about being in a car accident. Warning: The video contains some explicit language.

