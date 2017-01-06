‘Evil Nanny’: Is Lifetime ‘Nightmare Nanny’ Movie A True Story? Starring Lindsay Elston, Nichole Sterling

Thinking of hiring a live-in-nanny? You’ll think twice about it after viewing Lifetime Television’s new movie, Evil Nanny, which is about a live-in-babysitter who turns deadly after she refuses to leave the home once the couple fires her. Evil Nanny,formerly titled Nightmare Nanny, is a gripping new thriller written by Naomi L. Selfman and directed by Jared Cohn. The television film, which stars Lindsay Elston, Nichole Sterling, and Matthew Pohlkamp is produced by Encino-California based production company Asylum Entertainment. Filming took place in Los Angeles, California.

Movie Synopsis Of Evil Nanny On Lifetime

Fay is preparing to return to work after being a stay at home wife and mother. Before she heads back into the working world, Fay needs to hire a full-time nanny to care for her baby while she is away. Fay’s husband Tim is on board with the plan to hire someone to help out. But finding the right person won’t be an easy task. Determined to find the perfect nanny, Fay finally settles on Jen, a highly qualified nanny who seems to have just the right skills to fulfill all of their needs.

Excited that she has finally found someone who meets her expectations, Fay is baffled when all hell breaks loose in her home after the so-called highly skilled nanny almost kills the baby due to her negligence. What is more, Jen is shirking her responsibilities and engaging in risky behavior. From partying and acting inappropriately to drinking and disrespecting the home, Jen has clearly overstepped her bounds, and Fay and Tim are ready to send this crazy nanny packing.

But just when they fire her and send her on her merry way, Jen shows them who has the upper hand when she refuses to leave the home, where she is considered a legal resident. You see Jen knows and understands tenant laws like the back of her hand, so she has no plans to move out of her new wonderful abode.

Now this nightmare nanny has total control of her bosses turned co-tenants as she plays out her role as the nightmare nanny everyone dreads. Stubborn and resistant, Jen taunts and toys with Fay and Tim until they are at their wit’s end? Who will survive? Will Fay’s family get out of this situation alive or will this evil nanny take everyone down with her.

Here Is One True Evil Nanny Story

According to The Best Darn Girls Movie Review, Evil Nanny is based on a true story or true events. In researching the movie, the following story caught our eye. It’s the story of Diane Stretton, a 64-year-old woman who allegedly terrorized a family after she refused to move out after she was fired, according to The Blaze.

Good riddance! 'Nightmare nanny' Diane Stretton no longer living inside ex-employers' home http://t.co/57aRo28PI1 — News This Second (@NewsThisSecond) August 2, 2014

Stretton was hired by Ralph and Marcella Bracamonte, a California couple who hired her to be a nanny in their home. Instead, they say she stopped working and refused to get out after they told her to leave.

From there, the situation became a real-life nightmare after the nanny allegedly began threatening to sue the family if they didn’t turn on the air conditioner. The unwanted tenant also called the police to report that the Bracamontes’ television was too loud. According to CNN, Stretton even wanted the Bracamontes to leave their own home for several hours at a time so that she could have more privacy.

When the shocking story broke in 2014, Diane Stretton was dubbed the “nightmare nanny,” “squatter nanny,” and “nanny from hell.”

One of the most infamous nanny movies is the 1992 movie The Hand That Rocks The Cradle, starring Annabella Sciorra and Rebecca De Mornay. In 2013, Lifetime debuted a similar movie titled The Nightmare Nanny.

According to the New York Times, Lifetime’s Evil Nanny premieres this Saturday at 8 p.m. Last week, the movie Mommy, I Didn’t Do It aired on the Lifetime Channel.

[Featured Image by Lifetime Television]