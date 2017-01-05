Song Joong Ki And Kim Min Suk Bromance Continues, Gay Rumor Intensifies

One of the hottest celebrities in South Korea is Song Joong Ki. His popularity sky-rocketed when Descendants of the Sun, one of the many TV dramas he starred in, became a huge hit. He has instantly propelled as a top Hallyu star and his fan base grew exponentially. However, fame does have its downsides.

Despite the countless rumors about him dating his previous Descendants of the Sun co-star Song Hye Kyo, his sexuality is still being questioned. The on-screen couple’s failure to confirm the dating rumors swirling around them isn’t helping to clear the air about Song Joong Ki’s sexuality either. So the question that can break many female fan’s hearts: Could the actor really be gay?

When Did The Gay Rumors Start?

The last time I shipped two male kdrama characters hard was during Sungkyunkwan Scandal. Yoo ah in x Song joong ki was THE SHIP pic.twitter.com/f5EdV3XPc6 — GOOD BYE #2017SOTY (@Beulackjack) December 4, 2016

Rumors about the actor’s real sexual preference have surfaced after playing a role in the Korean TV Drama Sungkyunkwan Scandal. Song Joong Ki played the role Goo Yong Ha, a rich handsome playboy during the Joseon era.

His character was always clever, vain, and just plain adorable. However, he had some inner struggle when he found himself sexually attracted to another male character. Song Joong Ki must have played the role so well that rumors about his sexuality suddenly sprouted.

Kim Min Suk and Song Joong Ki Bromance

Kim Min Suk can't control his emotion when Song Joong Ki speech receiving the Grand award#2016KBSDramaAwards pic.twitter.com/HMsfpzTpdI — Big Boss 송중기 (@kangmarushi) December 31, 2016

Since gay rumors about Song Joong Ki has surfaced, some reports pointed out his closeness with another Descendants of the Sun actor Kim Min Suk. In a report by Morning News USA a few months back, it was mentioned that Song Joong Ki is indeed very close with his co-actor and that he often showed his generosity by showering Kim Min Suk with gifts.

The first one he received was a washing machine which he was grateful for since he loved doing the laundry. According to him, his laundry chore will now become even more enjoyable. The next gift he got was even bigger – a refrigerator. Kim Min Suk took to Instagram and posted.

“Joong Ki hyung, thank you so much!! I will live well. I won’t forget your kindness! #RefrigeratorPresent #TouchingMoment #CaptainYoo #Sincerely #ThankYou #ILoveYou.”

The “I love you” hashtag was probably taken out of context by some people as it prompted another round of gay rumors about Song Joong Ki. However, it doesn’t stop there.

Just a few days earlier, Soompi reported that Kim Min Suk was interviewed and talked a great deal about his grandmother, shaving his head, and his previous co-star Song Joong Ki. He was asked about what his first impression of the actor and he said.

“When I lived in Busan, I really thought I was handsome. But when I saw Song Joong Ki, I thought to myself, ‘Wow.’ Anyone else I saw, I also thought they were really handsome.”

The Rumors Continue

Song Joong Ki cried hearing Park Bo Gum's winning speech this is too cute & heart-warming omg ???????? pic.twitter.com/gdUJ7v3hgx — ♛ Yoo Ah In Rep™ ♛ (@chaegasus) December 31, 2016

Song Joong Ki has been linked to several actors for quite some time. His sexuality once again questioned when he engraved his Descendants of the Sun co-star’s name on a rock when he was in Greece. He said.

“During the filming for ‘Descendants of the Sun’, I engraved Kwang Soo’s name in a stone at the beach in Greece,”It was the first time I ever did such a thing.”

According to reports, the message on the rock was.

“Joong Ki ‘Love’ Kwang Soo”

Adding more fuel to the rumor is what happened during the 2016 KBS Drama Award. During Park Bo Gum’s emotional speech, it was noted that Song Joong Ki was crying. The Moonlight Drawn By Clouds actor mentioned that it was Song Joong Ki’s words that helped him get over his issues. Jun Hyun Moo who hosted the awards night even mentioned that their bromance will surely be a hot topic in social media.

No Proof

Regardless of the gay rumors that Song Joong Ki has been facing, there is no actual proof about his alleged sexual preference. And if there is some inkling of truth in these rumors, there is nothing wrong with it – just a few broken hearts from his female fans.

[Featured Image by: Ahn Young-joon/AP Images]