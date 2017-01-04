Khloe Kardashian Talks Family’s ‘Hectic’ 2016, Shares Wishes For 2017

Khloe Kardashian revealed her new perspective for the New Year to her fans. The reality star looks back on her family’s “hectic” year and shares her hopes for the 2017 year to come.

Khloe Kardashian, 32, updated her app and website Wednesday morning to reflect on the crazy year that her famous family has had and shared her wishes for the coming year, according to E! News.

“It’s been an incredible year for growth but a really hectic year for my family. Overall, I want everyone in my family to have a happy and healthy year.”

Khloe started off by thanking the Kardashian/Jenner’s mother and manager, Kris Jenner, for everything that she does for the family.

“My mom does so much for everybody else. I would go f–king crazy if it was me! The amount of kids she has and the fact that we are the most chaotic, crazy people—I don’t know how she does it. I mean, I would change my phone number and not give it to us for a month. She needs to have time that’s just for her.”

Khloe also mentioned that she was happy her mother had found happiness with boyfriend Corey Gamble after going through her divorce with Caitlyn Jenner. Kardashian is happy that Gamble treats her mother well and keeps her “balanced.”

Forever goals! A photo posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Oct 18, 2016 at 7:13pm PDT

Khloe went on to say how she admires how her older sister Kourtney Kardashian always “finds time for herself” despite having three children of her own.

“She really has a great balance and rhythm in her life right now, so I want her to continue that.”

Khloe also said that she wishes for her sister Kourtney to continue expanding her brand because she is so very “talented” at anything related to interior design or any of her other “hobbies.”

Happy birthday mama!! My greatest wish is to grow up and be as fantastic as a mother as you have been to us! Thank you for always being there for every single one of us! You are our angel! I love you mommy! A photo posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Nov 5, 2016 at 7:36am PDT

Khloe’s other big sister, Kim Kardashian, has just begun to get back to updating her social media accounts after being robbed at gunpoint in October. Khloe mentioned that she was excited to see her sister venture back out into the world after the traumatic experience.

“I think with everything that has happened in Kim’s life this year, she really had to redefine her priorities. Time does heal and I think she’s in a much better place now. So I just want her to focus on her family and her own happiness this year.”

As for her brother, Rob Kardashian, Khloe said she wants him to focus on being a “good dad” in the coming year instead of focusing on all the “noise” in his life. Rob Kardashian and his fiancee, Blac Chyna, welcomed their daughter, Dream Renee Kardashian, in November.

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna have had a public and tumultuous relationship which has been played out on their Keeping Up with the Kardashians spinoff series, Rob & Chyna.

2017 ???????? A photo posted by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Jan 1, 2017 at 11:35am PST

Khloe hopes that with the new year, Rob finds out “what truly matters in life.”

Khloe kept it light-hearted and real for her younger sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, and said that they definitely did not need much advice. The girls have arguably had the most successful year out of the entire Kardashian/Jenner clan.

“F**king keep it up!”

Khloe Kardashian has had quite the year herself. Between finalizing her divorce with Lamar Odom after he recovered from a life-threatening overdose and coma and beginning a new relationship with Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson, Khloe has certainly been through a lot.

Khloe said that she is “the happiest I’ve been in years.”

“It’s such a great feeling that I have my happy back! It’s from a genuine place and the most peaceful place I’ve been in for longer than I can even remember. I think maintaining this peace and happiness is my biggest goal for the New Year.”

Most of all, 2016 seems to have taught Khloe Kardashian to focus on what is important in life. She has been focusing on living “in the moment” and less on what she shares with others.

“I think when you’re in love you definitely feel happy and healthy, too. I like that my relationship is very normal and doesn’t need to be so publicized all the time. People aren’t wrong for putting all of their personal business out there, but I’ve learned from my mistakes and don’t need to do that anymore.”

Happy New Year!!! May you always be surrounded by the love you are deserving of! May Gods blessings continue to rain on us all! ❤️ A photo posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jan 1, 2017 at 12:25pm PST

But fans should not worry, as Khloe still plans on sharing what she chooses to with the public.

“I still want to share my life with people because I have such amazing fans that I love connecting with through my app and social media. I think being able to share my life in a way, while still keeping so many great memories for myself, is a sign of maturity and evolution.”

And don’t miss Khloe Kardashian’s new show, Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian, premiering on E! January 12 at 8 p.m. EST.

In the studio recording my voiceovers for @revengebody!! I'm so excited for this!!! My new show premieres Jan 12 at 8/7c on E! #RevengeBody A photo posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Dec 28, 2016 at 7:28am PST

[Featured Image Alberto E. Rodriguez/Staff/Getty Images]