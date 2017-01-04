Nicki Minaj & Meek Mill’s Relationship ‘Strained’ Amid Cheating Allegations, Claims Source

Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill have been keeping pretty quiet when it comes to the current status of their relationship in recent weeks, despite Minaj hinting that the two could have split after posting a cryptic post to Instagram in December.

But amid reports Nicki and Meek may have already undergone a breakup amid allegations Mill cheated on his girlfriend of around three years, sources are now claiming that Minaj and Mill’s relationship is “strained” but still standing.

That’s according to a new report by Hollywood Life, who reported that an insider close to the couple revealed that, despite the cheating rumors, the twosome are actually still together but haven’t been spending much time together over the Holiday period.

According to a source close to Nicki and Mill who spoke out to the site amid the breakup rumors, Minaj allegedly “really thought Meek would be her baby daddy” and reportedly “can’t quit him” despite the recent allegations that a woman claiming to be Mill’s other woman alleged that he confessed to her that dating Nicki was nothing but a publicity stunt.

“[Nicki and Meek] haven’t been hanging out lately but they still talk,” continued the Nicki source, adding that, despite recent reports claiming they had a breakup in 2016, Minaj and Mill “are still in a relationship.”

However, the insider then went on to claim that “Meek is not doing himself any favors” if he wants to stay in a relationship and not breakup with Minaj, adding that “things are very strained but its not over yet” though “the next few weeks are going to be very telling” for Nicki and her fellow rapper.

Reports that Minaj and Mill may not have suffered a breakup after all come after weeks of reports that Mill’s alleged cheating had caused Nicki to split with her rapper boyfriend, as Bossip reported that Meek had supposedly cheated on Minaj with at least one other woman.

The cheating allegations hit the headlines in December after Bossip reported that Mill posted a snap to Instagram of a woman, who’s not thought to be Minaj, wearing red lingerie while in bed, causing Nicki to unfollow her then boyfriend on social media.

Meek Mill then quickly deleted the photo and teased fans on Snapchat asking about who the snap was of, allegedly telling his followers that the woman’s identity was “confidential” but seemingly confirming that the booty in the photo did not belong to Nicki Minaj.

The site then went on to allege that the identity of the unknown woman could be a boutique owner, who Bossip claimed Meek has allegedly cheated with while still with Nicki.

The site claimed, though the reports have not been confirmed by either Nicki nor Meek, that the duo are now allegedly no longer living together after Minaj discovered that her boyfriend had allegedly been cheating, claiming that Minaj and her man had now officially split just weeks before Nicki rang in the New Year in Miami without Meek.

“If the a** [Mill] posted didn’t already clue folks in that he’s been getting it in outside his relationship,” the site reported in December of his alleged cheating that led to his supposed breakup with Nicki, “we’ve learned that’s the case.”

But while Nicki and Meek have not commented on the cheating allegations, though both did post cryptic messages to Instagram amid the rumors, AllHipHop also alleged that the do had undergone a breakup due to Mill’s cheating, claiming to have proof from a woman claiming to be Meek’s “side b****.”

AllHipHop alleged that an anonymous woman recently claimed that have cheated with Mill while he was thought to be dating Minaj, posting a screen shot of an email sent from a woman who claimed to have cheated with the rapper, though she denied being the lingerie clad woman uploaded to Instagram last month.

The unnamed woman also claimed that Mill told her that his relationship with Minaj was a publicity stunt, alleging to the site that the rapper supposedly gave her a timeline of how his romance with Nicki was set to play out as rumors swirled about a breakup.

What do you think of the contrasting reports surrounding Meek Mill and Nicki Minaj? Do you think they’re still together or did they breakup in 2016?

