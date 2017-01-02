Nick Viall Is Not On ‘Bachelor’ Float At The Rose Parade: Where Is The ‘Bachelor’ Star?

This morning, fans of The Bachelor 2017 watched the Tournament of Roses Parade, and they were all expecting to see Nick Viall on the float. They watched patiently, and then the float for The Bachelor came on. However, everyone was shocked that Nick Viall was nowhere to be seen. The big premiere of his show is tonight, and Nick wasn’t there doing what everyone expected. Where was Nick Viall?

The best ‘Bachelor’ float at the 2017 Rose Parade didn’t come from the show itself https://t.co/mZgJwe6of4 — Brittany Cheng (@ChengBrittany) January 2, 2017

The float for The Bachelor showed a tropical location where Nick Viall will go on a date this season. It was the perfect place for Nick to be, but he wasn’t around at all. Carter Matt shared why Nick Viall wasn’t on the parade this year. In the past, the leading guy has always been there, but this year, it didn’t happen. Normally, the Tournament of Roses Parade isn’t the same day as The Bachelor 2017 premiere. It makes it easier for the lead to do press and the parade when they are not on the same day.

So, why wasn’t Nick Viall there? He was in New York today doing press for the show. Since the Tournament of Roses Parade ended up being the same day as his premiere, Nick had other things to do that kept him busy. The float was a bit of a letdown for fans who wanted to see Nick or a great couple like Carly Waddell and Evan Bass on it. It is very odd that they went to all of this work for the parade but didn’t have the people the fans want to see on it.

The Bachelor had a float at the Rose Parade. It's definitely a float. pic.twitter.com/HLAXIgVPpU — Mark (@tole_cover) January 2, 2017

Nick Viall was on Good Morning America today, which shows exactly what he was doing that kept him away. It was obviously a busy day for him, and he just couldn’t fit in the parade. The float went by pretty fast, so the fans didn’t get what they were hoping for at all.

ABC News shared a bit about what Nick Viall revealed on Good Morning America today. He was asked about Elizabeth Sandoz, who Nick had a one-night stand with at Jade and Tanner’s wedding, and Nick admitted to knowing her.

Here is what Nick had to say about it.

“Oh I definitely remembered, yeah. At that point, I had already met about 14 other women… Your head is kind of spinning. And so she came out, I was like ‘Huh?’ and then she took an interesting approach, which you’ll have to watch tonight. But she didn’t say her name so the whole time I’m like, ‘I’m pretty sure it’s you.”

Nick Viall got some advice this morning from Ali Fedotowsky and Desiree Hartsock. He also shared that a few of the guys have given him advice. That will air on tonight’s episode.

Here is what Nick had to say about it.

“I’m good friends with Chris Soules and Ben Higgins, and they kind of prepped me like, ‘It sounds great, but it’s really hard because you want to give everyone your attention. You want to make sure that they feel comfortable and welcome and they want to get to know you, so you’re just trying to remember what you should say, or not say. So, it’s hard, and they weren’t kidding.”

Were you shocked to see that Nick Viall wasn’t on the float for The Bachelor 2017 today? Did you think that this was a big mistake on their part? Sound off in the comments section below with your thoughts, and don’t miss the big premiere of The Bachelor 2017 tonight on ABC. It will be great to see if Nick can finally find love.

[Featured Image by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images]