Top Star Weight Loss Diets, From Kim Kardashian’s 70-Lb Low Carb To Oprah’s 40-Lb Weight Watchers

If you made a resolution to win your weight loss wars in 2017, consider getting the skinny on how some successful celebrity weight loss winners succeeded in their own battles of the bulge. From Kim Kardashian, who shed 70 pounds on a low carb high protein diet, to Oprah Winfrey, who’s been candid about losing 40 pounds with the Weight Watchers program, to Khloe Kardashian, who revealed the one food she gave up to shed 11 pounds in two weeks, several stars turned 2016 into their year for slimming down and flaunting the results.

Some diets have remained popular since first used by a celebrity. For example, those fond of protein might want to consider the Dukan diet, which Kate Middleton popularized when she reportedly used it before her wedding, according to the International Business Times. This weight loss plan takes dieters through four phases, from the “attack” phase (all about high protein) to cruise to consolidation, which includes two celebration meals weekly. The final stabilization phase focuses on maintenance.

Megan Fox and Lady Gaga both turn to 5-Factor Diet, which includes exercise combined with diet. These stars and others on the 5-Factor plan consume three meals and two snacks daily and exercise five days a week. The plan features one cheat day every week.

Oprah Winfrey has been sharing her success with Weight Watchers, which is based on a points system, according to the Philadelphia Tribune. She eats all types of foods, including pasta and tacos, and also exercises to achieve her goal of a minimum of 10,000 steps daily.

“Weight Watchers is easier than any other program I’ve ever been on.”

Oprah also revealed that she considers Weight Watchers to be “a lifestyle,” terming the plan “a way of living that’s so freeing.” The talk show host also claimed that although it works even though “you never feel like you are on a diet.”

Like Winfrey, Kim Kardashian combined diet and exercise to achieve her weight loss success. Kim’s fitness regime plus low carbohydrate Atkins diet resulted in a 70-pound weight loss after she welcomed her son Saint West into the world, and Kardashian told People that she feels dieting is essential for weight loss success.

“I think dieting is so important to weight loss, whereas, I didn’t really ever think that before,” admitted Kim. “I thought, ‘Oh, I can work out, I can just eat whatever I want.’ But you have to work out all the time.”

Kardashian used the Atkins 40 weight loss plan, eating approximately 1,800 calories daily. But Kim insists that she does not feel deprived of her favorite foods, eating lots of protein.

“We eat a lot of fish and turkey.”

Kardashian’s “modified” diet includes snacks such as a trail mix with chocolate, which for Kim translates to “stuff that makes…you feel like you can live,” rather than “super restricted to anything.”

Kim’s sister Khloe Kardashian has shared that she dropped just one food to lose 11 pounds fast, reported Health.

“I went dairy-free for two weeks, and I lost 11 pounds.”

Khloe now sips only almond milk and admits that although she still loves cheese, she feels that she knows what works for weight loss for her body.

HEALTH A photo posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Dec 20, 2016 at 12:36pm PST

“I still love cheese, which is hard, but if I want to lose weight quickly, dairy-free is the way to go,” summed up Kardashian.

When it comes to the skinny on celebrity weight loss winners, Melissa McCarthy deserves credit for her 75-pound weight loss. McCarthy wowed her fans by following a high protein, low carb diet combined with a fitness regime, reported Foods 4 Better Health.

Melissa’s diet features a variety of protein, from eggs to turkey to fish, along with vegetables, selected fruits, and nuts. She reportedly sips green tea to boost her metabolism and drinks water with lemon. Her workout routine is just as varied, including everything from martial arts to jumping rope and rowing.

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Buro 24/7]