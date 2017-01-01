Alabama Crimson Tide Vs. Clemson Tigers: Bold Predictions For College Football Playoff National Championship

Don’t look now, but the Alabama Crimson Tide and Clemson Tigers will be meeting up for a rematch in the College Football Playoff National Championship. Although many fans were hoping for an Urban Meyer vs. Nick Saban showdown, no one should be surprised by this matchup.

After all, Alabama entered the season with the No. 1 ranking in college football and Clemson entered with the No. 2 ranking.

The Crimson Tide are coming off of a 24-7 victory against the Washington Huskies while the Tigers just got done destroying the Ohio State Buckeyes (how many people predicted that one?) by the score of 31-0.

While Alabama might be the favorite entering the national championship game, Clemson got the nation’s attention by blanking Ohio State. Shutting out the Buckeyes is kind of a big deal…

Ohio State is shut out in a bowl game for only the 2nd time in program history. The first time? 1920 Rose Bowl. pic.twitter.com/tz9OhwUkmd — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 1, 2017

Urban Meyer was shut out for the first time as a head coach tonight. #CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/0WTnUvUF8T — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 1, 2017

With that said, the Crimson Tide have yet to lose a game, they are the defending national champs and Saban doesn’t typically lose on the big stage. The man has five national championships to his name.

Just in case fans forgot, the Alabama Crimson Tide and Clemson Tigers met up in the championship last year, and what a game it was. To make a long story short, Alabama won in an absolute thriller by the score of 45-40. In that contest, Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson lit up the stat sheet as he racked up 405 passing yards, four passing touchdowns, and 73 rushing yards.

If this year’s version of the College Football Playoff National Championship is anything like last year’s duel, then fans will be in store for quite the treat.

Before the biggest game of the season goes down, make sure to get your fix of bold predictions.

Deshaun Watson Has A Repeat Performance Of Last Year, Records 400-Plus Yards

Deshaun Watson was one of the best players in college football once again in 2016. That tends to be the case when a player is a Heisman finalist, and that’s exactly what Watson was.

The touchdown machine racked up 4,173 passing yards, 38 passing touchdowns, 586 rushing yards, and eight rushing touchdowns this season.

Against the mighty Buckeyes, he racked up 259 passing yards, one passing touchdown, 57 rushing yards, and two rushing touchdowns. Of course, he wasn’t perfect in the Fiesta Bowl as he had two interceptions.

Nonetheless, if Clemson has any chance of knocking off the defending champs, Watson has to have a masterful performance. 400-plus yards should do the trick.

Bo Scarbrough Continues His Postseason Magic, Records Another 100-Yard Game

Bo Scarbrough had his best game of the season in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. He ran wild for 180 rushing yards and two scores. Entering the Peach Bowl, Scarbrough only had one 100-yard performance to his name, and that came way back in October against the Tennessee Volunteers.

If Scarbrough has a repeat performance of his last contest, then Alabama is going to be very tough to beat. With that said, talent will be flooding the field in this showdown. Although Scarbrough alone likely can’t carry the Crimson Tide to a victory over the Tigers, look for him to rush for 100-plus yards yet again.

You have been warned, Clemson.

Clemson — Wait For It — Pulls Off The Upset

Deshaun Watson, head coach Dabo Swinney, and the rest of the Clemson Tigers have been waiting a year for this moment, and they seem more than ready to avenge last season’s loss in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Beating Alabama is no easy feat — not a single team has done it this season — but the Tigers are more than capable of pulling off the upset.

They have victories over the Louisville Cardinals (ranked No. 3 at the time), Florida State Seminoles (ranked No. 12 at the time) and Ohio State (ranked No. 3 at the time) — just to name a few. Of course, the Crimson Tide have taken down nine ranked teams (at the time) in 2016. That stat alone speaks for itself considering Alabama has only played 14 games.

Knocking off Saban and the Tide will not be easy (now that’s quite the understatement), but if any team can do it, it’s the Clemson Tigers.

[Featured Image by Jamie Squire/Getty Images]