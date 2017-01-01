‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 7 Spoilers: Jon Snow’s Parents And What It Could Mean For Dany And The Iron Throne

We have two more seasons of Game of Thrones left, and although there are many questions fans are hoping to see answered before it’s all over, some of the biggest ones have to do with Jon Snow. He came back from the dead, and it must have been for some big purpose. What is that purpose? And we finally have confirmation that he is the child of Lyanna Stark and Rhaegar Targaryen, but will he be the fulfillment of some GOT prophecies? Will he be the person who ends up on the Iron Throne? Let’s take a look at the case for some of these questions.

First a major spoiler. There is one thing that is all but certain to happen. We can say that because numerous photos have been leaked about it. If you don’t want to know, stop reading now. If you do want to know, I’ll continue below the picture.

#GameofThrones #HBO A photo posted by Game of Thrones (@gameofthroneshbo) on Jul 1, 2016 at 3:41pm PDT

The one thing that is almost certain to happen is that two of Game of Thrones’ biggest characters are finally going to meet – Jon and Dany. How do we know? LOTS of photos. Fan site Watchers on the Wall published several of them. It’s unmistakable. That in itself is big. It’s a moment that fans have been hoping for. But what does it mean? Why are they meeting? And what will happen following that meeting? Will they end up romantically involved as so many fans want? Or will they just be political allies? Or will they even be political allies? Let’s think about this.

Daenerys Targaryen wants to win the Game of Thrones. She wants the Iron Throne. She has wanted it for a long time. Jon Snow? Not so much. He has always been a reluctant leader. But could that change? Melisandre told him that he has a lot of power inside him if he would just stop repressing it. He has never acknowledged this power largely because he is a bastard. He and everyone else (almost everyone else) believes he is the child of Ned Stark and a mistress. Many Game of Thrones characters have doubted that story, saying Ned just doesn’t seem like the kind of person who would have an extramarital affair, but no one (except Bran) knows the truth — yet. Once Jon knows the truth, once he knows that his father is Rhaegar Targaryen, will he embrace his lineage and the power it gives him? He feels a duty to protect the people of Westeros already. How much more will he feel this when he learns his true identity? Or will it matter?

This scene gave me goosebumps!???????? #lyannamormont #gameofthronespost #gameofthrones #hbo A photo posted by Game of Thrones (@gameofthronespost) on Dec 10, 2016 at 9:13am PST

The revelation about Snow’s real parents will have an impact that goes way beyond him of course. One other impact it will have is on his relationship with Dany. Throughout Game of Thrones, everyone has believed that she is the last Targaryen. Everyone, including Dany, is about to have their mind blown when they find out that isn’t the truth. What will she do with this knowledge? It will mean that there are two rightful heirs to the Iron Throne, but one is male, and that kills her chances at the spot. She’ll have two choices — kill him or seduce and marry him.

Which is more likely to happen as Game of Thrones moves toward its conclusion? I’m going with marrying him. As a stranger who has been hated for years by the people of Kings Landing, she would have an uphill battle even without Jon in the picture to complicate things. She has experienced the difficulties of trying to rule a people who don’t support you. Snow could help with this once the people know his heritage. His father was Rhaegar Targaryen, making him a rightful heir. Maybe he will gain the throne and marry Dany before or after. George R.R. Martin has said that the end of Game of Thrones will be bittersweet. Maybe they will marry, and Snow will rule until Dany kills him, or has him killed so that she can claim the Iron Throne.

Jon Snow’s story is one of many fascinating ones in Game of Thrones. It’s one that impacts everyone else on the show directly or indirectly at some point. The revelation about his parents will be a major game changer that has endless possibilities in the ways it could influence the outcome of the show.

HBO has not yet announced the date of the Game of Thrones Season 7 premiere, but it is expected to be sometime this summer.

[Featured Image by HBO]