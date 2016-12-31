‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Sonny And Carly’s Marriage Tested By Nelle’s Vendetta, Julian And Alexis Grow Closer, And Sam’s Baby Arrives Early?

General Hospital spoilers tease tense moments are ahead during the month of January on the ABC soap opera. Sonny (Maurice Benard) and Carly’s (Laura Wright) marriage continues to crumble as more details about Nelle’s (Chloe Lanier) vendetta comes out. Julian (William deVry) and Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) will grow closer, as he tries to shield her from a danger threat. General Hospital spoilers suggest that Sam (Kelly Monaco) and Jason’s (Billy Miller) baby will arrive early and could have a rough few months, as he or she fights to survive. It looks like a great month ahead on General Hospital.

Can Sonny and Carly’s Marriage Survive Nelle?

According to ABC Soaps In Depth January 19 issue, Carly and Sonny start 2017 on a high note. They begin to put their marriage back together. It seems like they are making progress, but Sonny remains nervous because he knows that Nelle could expose their secret anytime. General Hospital spoilers tease that Sonny decides to tell Carly everything that happened with Nelle on January 13. Will Nelle confess that she lied about sleeping with Sonny that night? Will Carly stand by her man?

“They are working towards mending their relationship,” General Hospital writer Jean Passanante revealed. “But, we know there’s a bomb waiting to go off. Nelle’s agenda begins to be more evident, and other people start to figure out that there something not quite right with the young lady. The big question because whether someone will figure it out in time to save Sonny and Carly’s marriage.”

Danger Ahead For Sam And Jason’s Baby

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, a major plot twist is coming that could impact not only Sam’s health but her baby’s too. The online magazine claims that the crisis is so severe that it scared grandma, Alexis, straight and she decides to stop drinking for good. It may also pave the way for an Alexis and Julian reunion. If the baby arrives early, he or she will have a rough start since her little one isn’t due until March.

“The investigation isn’t a threat to their romance because they are on solid ground,” General Hospital writer Shelly Altman dished. “But it could present a real threat to them regarding how the danger may impact their happy life and the health of their unborn child.”

General Hospital spoilers tease that the real dilemma will be when they face the person responsible for Morgan’s (Bryan Craig) murder. It will be an emotional moment for Jason, Sam, Carly, and Sonny.

Julian Vows To Protect Julian From Danger

General Hospital spoilers reveal that Jason and Sam’s search for answers about Morgan’s murder leads them straight to Julian, which is not a huge shocker. Julian has been able to escape his past, so anyone connected to him is automatically in danger — including Leo, Lucas, Sam, and all their loved ones.

Julian hasn’t given up hope that Alexis would eventually forgive him and agree to reconcile, but it’s proving to be far more challenging than he imagined. General Hospital spoilers tease that Julian will have to pay the price before he can be with her again, but will the price he has to pay be too great for him?

General Hospital spoilers suggest that before Alexis is ready for a second try at romance with Julian, she has her own demons to face. The writers claim that she still hasn’t hit rock bottom, so we should see her continue to spiral downward for a few more weeks. Sam’s health scare and the possibility of her grandchild dying is more than enough to sober her up and make her see what is important in life.

General Hospital fans, do you think Sonny and Carly can survive Morgan’s death and Nelle’s secret? Do you think Sam’s health scare will be enough to sober Alexis up?

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.

