Kylie Jenner Hit With Plastic Surgery Allegations Again

Kylie Jenner, like always, posted a seductive picture of herself on Instagram. This time, she was wearing her favorite pair of jeans. But it looks like her fans noticed more than her clothes. Kylie’s derriere looked photoshopped and bigger than usual. And her fans didn’t hesitate to speak out.

Obsessed with my new @fashionnova jeans ????Get them at FashionNova.com ???? #ad A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Dec 27, 2016 at 6:57am PST

“What’s wrong with your????,” said one.

“Photoshop,” said another.

“Plastic,” said a fan.

“Bigg butt,” said another hater.

It looks like the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is finding it impossible to keep the haters away.

For a long time, Kylie Jenner has been hit with plastic surgery rumors over and over again and this allegation is not new.

Earlier, Kylie Jenner had posted some pictures in a bikini in which the size of her breasts seemed different. Fans were quick to jump to the conclusion that Kylie had plastic surgery. However, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star maintained that she’s not had any work done on her breasts.

Her fans have not been able to understand why Kylie Jenner wants to alter her body. However, one stream of thought suggests that she is trying to model herself on Kim Kardashian.

Apart from the obvious competition she gets from her sister, Kylie Jenner has said that she hasn’t really had any work done. She says she’s only a bit heavier than before and that’s one of the reasons her body looks “fuller”.

“No a** implants,” she stated. “You know, I used to be 120 [pounds]… I was really skinny. Now I’m pushing, like, 136. But it’s all right, I like the chunkiness,” the Huffington Post has reported.

“I don’t really think I have the fattest a**, but I know my angles,” she said.

Kylie Jenner has also said that she has the good fortune of working with some of the best makeup artists who make her look great. She goes on to say that makeup can change more than most people realize. “Working with some of the best makeup artists has taught me a lot of amazing tricks to making me feel more confident and I can’t wait to share them with you guys. I swear there are things you can do to work on problem areas without having to think about plastic surgery.”

However, Kylie does admit that her lips are a sort of an insecurity she’s always had and she decided to fix them. Kylie Jenner’s lips are very different from the time she first appeared on Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

“It’s just an insecurity of mine and it’s what I wanted to do,” she said on one of the episodes.

Kylie Jenner went on to say that she uses fillers on her lips and that she’s very fortunate to have a great doctor. “I still do Juvéderm for my lips,” Jenner, 18, told the New York Times.

Kylie Jenner went into some details and said that her doctor tries to keep it “natural”. “He’s the best, and he’s supernatural about it. I was going to somebody before, and it was just looking crazy. I would recommend that anyone who gets it done go for a filler that lasts only two to four months. It’s annoying to keep going back, but you have the option of stopping it.”

Kylie Jenner would certainly not be setting a very good example for many of her young fans if she decides to alter her body at such a young age. Her fans follow and emulate her. Do you think Kylie Jenner has had some work done on herself? Do you think Kylie Jenner is too young for plastic surgery? Tell us what you think in the comments section below.

