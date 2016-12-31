Billie Lourd Leans On Rumored BF Taylor Lautner As She Mourns Mom Carrie Fisher And Grandma Debbie Reynolds

Billie Lourd is getting all the support she needs through this tragic time. Following the shocking death of her mother, Carrie Fisher, and grandmother, Debbie Reynolds, the young actress is leaning heavily on her rumored boyfriend, Taylor Lautner. How is Lautner helping the Scream Queens star?

According to Just Jared Jr., Lautner expressed his support for Lourd on social media after the family deaths. The actor shared a photo of him and Lourd on Instagram, a day before Reynolds passed away.

“This girl is one of the strongest, most fearless individuals I’ve ever met. Absolutely beautiful inside and out. I’m lucky to know you @praisthelourd.. [heart emoji], me,” Lautner wrote alongside the pic.

E! News reported that Lourd’s other Scream Queens cast members also expressed their support on social media. This includes heartwarming posts from Glen Powell, Jamie Lee Curtis, John Stamos and Ariana Grande.

Fisher died last week after having a heart attack during a plane ride from London to Los Angeles. The Star Wars actress was only 60 years old when she passed away. Simon Hall, a family spokesman, made the heartbreaking announcement on Tuesday.

“It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning,” he said. “She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly. Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers.”

According to CNN, it still isn’t known what caused Reynold’s death. The 84-year-old actress had breathing issues prior to her death and was understandably emotional after Fisher’s passing.

“She spoke to me this morning and said she missed Carrie,” Todd Fisher said. “She’s with Carrie now.”

Like many mother-daughter relationships, Fisher and Reynolds had their share of ups and down. Back in November, Fisher opened up about her relationship with Reynolds and how much she appreciates her influence.

“I could appreciate — she’s an immensely powerful woman. And I just admire my mother very much. She also annoys me sometimes when she’s, you know, mad at the nurses,” Fisher stated.

“But, you know, she’s an extraordinary woman, extraordinary. There are very few women from her generation who worked like that, who just kept a career going all her life and raised children and had horrible relationships and lost all her money and got it back again. I mean, she’s had an amazing life, and she’s someone to admire.”

Reynolds was an extremely popular actress in the ’50s and ’60s. Apart from her acting ability, Reynolds was a great singer and dancer. She is most well-known for starring in movies like “Singing’ in the Rain” and “The Unsinkable Molly Brown.”

Reynolds took a long break from film to star on Broadway and act in various nightclubs in Las Vegas. She also starred on a number of TV shows, including The Debbie Reynolds Show.

Apart from the social media support, Hollywood Life reported that Lourd made her first public appearance since Fisher’s passing, and Lautner was by her side. Lourd was spotted moving luggage out of her home in Santa Monica just prior to the news of Reynold’s stroke. Lautner was on hand helping Lourd move her suitcase to a car.

Lourd wore a maroon dress and coat during the sighting while Lautner donned a sweater and jeans. He completed the casual look with a baseball hat. The pair has not confirmed their relationship, though the public appearance strongly hints that something is going on behind the scenes.

Whatever is going on, at least Lourd isn’t alone during these dark times. Hopefully, Lautner is giving her all the support she needs while she deals with the death of two iconic family members.

[Featured Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images]