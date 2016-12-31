Watch Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton’s Epic Sing & Dance Party With Her Sons

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton may not be married yet but they appear like a complete family because of her three children which she shares custody with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. The 40-year-old country charmer seems to be having a blast with her girlfriend and her sons Kingston, 10, Zuma, 8, and Apollo, 2, in a series of videos uploaded on Instagram.

The first clip showed Kingston recording a selfie together with his brothers lip-syncing to the hit song “Don’t Wanna Know” by Maroon 5. Gwen and Blake can also be seen in the background dancing and singing along to the famous track of their The Voice co-star Adam Levine who is the frontman of the band.

Apart from lip-syncing popular songs, Stefani and Shelton also showed their best moves in a dance-off together with the kids and their close friends. The “She’s Got a Way With Words” hitmaker cracked up everyone in the house when he did the running man dance.

Shelton didn’t seem to have a hard time winning the hearts of Stefani’s sons which reportedly got Rossdale worried. According to Us Weekly, the 51-year-old rockstar had an emotional meeting with his ex-wife several months ago to reassert his rights as the father of their three children.

“Gwen had a meeting with Gavin to discuss her relationship with Blake and how it will affect the children going forward,” an insider explained.

“He wants to be consulted on everything concerning the kids and the role that Blake is playing in their lives.”

The award-winning country superstar doesn’t seem thrilled by the Bush frontman’s effort in having a relationship with him since they are now co-parenting Stefani’s kids. According to a source, Shelton is disgusted that Rossdale cheated on her with their former nanny. He allegedly can’t forgive someone who had hurt his girlfriend.

Despite Blake’s resistance in building a relationship with Gavin, Gwen still respects his right as the father of her children. The British rocker got a chance to celebrate Christmas with Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo. He even shared a family photo with them together with Santa Claus on Instagram.

Just like Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton also got divorced from Miranda Lambert. According to Page Six, The two made the announcement on social media making it appear that their decision to end their marriage was mutual. However, sources revealed that there were issues in their relationship which caused their breakup, and that includes having a baby.

“He is eager to have children, but she really enjoys not being tied down. I think they both were off on what the time frame would be,” an insider revealed.

“They are never together, and he was wanting them to move close to being together,” a separate source added.

“She really loves her career and touring. She has the ability to go and record albums when she wants and to tour.”

After getting divorced from Lambert, Shelton jumped into a relationship with Stefani and he seems happier now that he got an instant family since that’s what he has been wishing for. There were also reports that the two wanted to have their own child and would do whatever it takes to have a baby girl. According to Life & Style, they have considered IVF and adoption so they can add a girl to their family since Gwen already has three sons from her ex.

“It might be a baby, or it might be a toddler,” their source said.

“But no matter what, they want to have a little girl in their arms by the end of 2017.”

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton aren’t reportedly active in conceiving a baby, but they wouldn’t be against it if she gets pregnant. According to Hollywood Life, the blonde beauty still wants to achieve more career goals and having a baby would make it difficult for her. Her youngest son Apollo is also still very young and her boyfriend totally adores him.

