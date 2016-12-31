William And Kate Now Ready To Leave ‘Private Life’ In Norfolk – Inside The School Prince George Will Attend

Prince William and Kate Middleton are ready to pack their bags and leave Anmer Hall to prepare for Prince George’s Wetherby School attendance. Several sources have said that Duchess Catherine, still referred to by many as Kate, has long accepted that they will leave Norfolk in order for George to attend the school which was also attended by his father, Grandfather Charles, and Uncle Harry.

The couple will return to Kensington Palace as George is set to begin his schooling next year. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s firstborn is currently attending the Westacre Montessori School in Norfolk. Vanity Fair previously reported that Queen Elizabeth gifted Anmer Hall to William and Kate when they got married in 2011.

“It’s no secret that William doesn’t like the media intrusion into his life, and in the country he can escape. The Queen and the Prince of Wales have given their blessing for William to live this life, and William is very grateful. It’s enabling him and Kate to raise their family in a way that’s as close to ordinary as they can get.”

Inside Wetherby School – The Private School Aristocratic Londoners Attend

The 1951-founded school is known as one of the most exclusive schools in the city that accepts boys from 4 to 13 years old. Fees for Wetherby are at £6,865 ($8,500) per term. While Wetherby is not the most expensive private school in London, many can attest that getting in is difficult.

A mother previously told the Daily Beast that getting into the list is reminiscent of a race. She said that seven days after her son was born, she called the school to have him enlisted. “I rang them up seven days after my child was born. The first thing they asked me was, ‘Seven hours?’ When I said, ‘No, seven days,’ they sounded very disappointed,” she recalled.

However, it’s not just about being quick because according to her, it’s impossible for a boy to get in without his parents dropping some names.

“They ask you, ‘Where did you hear of us?’ You have to drop some names. They want to know who you know. If you tell them you looked up the number on the website, you might as well just chuck the application form in the bin—although it’s actually not as social as Garden House in Chelsea. Trying to get your kid in that place literally is like trying to join Soho House. But pick-up at all these schools is pretty insane. There’s a traffic jam of Land Rover Discoveries parked all the way down the street.”

David and Victoria Beckham’s son, Romeo, once went to Wetherby. Sons of previous attendees do not have to worry about getting in for they are given automatic slots. Since the men in Prince George’s life attended the school, he is entitled to the privilege.

The mother added that in the “totally elitist” school, the boys are continuously screened and the “not-so-bright kids tend to head off elsewhere after a few years.”

Apart from emphasis on the academics, Wetherby likewise wants its boys to grow morally upright. Its headmaster Nick Baker once introduced the “Politeness Challenge” to the young pupils after witnessing a pair being rude to their driver and nanny.

While William and Kate are thoroughly enjoying their tranquil stay in Norfolk, the royals are expected to not just support George but to also take over more royal duties. It is believed that the Queen is stepping down from her commitments as she turns 90.

Recently, many on the Internet freaked out when they learned about the Queen’s “death.” The story turned out be a hoax as the Palace confirmed that all is well with the Queen.

[Featured Image by Chris Jackson/Getty Images]