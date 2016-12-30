Serena Williams Smiles As She Hides Engagement Ring Arriving In New Zealand

The newly-engaged Serena Williams just touched down in New Zealand on Friday. The tennis player smiled big as she hid her diamond engagement ring from the cameras. Come on Serena, let’s see that ring!

Serena is engaged! Congrats @serenawilliams! We love you! https://t.co/J3s7ywY9cg — Serena Williams News (@serenanews) December 29, 2016

Serena Williams, 35, stepped out of the Auckland Airport after arriving in New Zealand on Friday for the ASB Classic tennis tournament, which begins on January 2, after announcing her engagement to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, 33, according to Hollywood Life.

Bear necessities A photo posted by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Nov 28, 2016 at 6:14pm PST

The newly-engaged tennis professional couldn’t hide her smile as she exited the airport, but she did manage to strategically hide her diamond engagement ring in her jacket pocket.

Serena Williams announced her engagement to Reddit co-founder, Alexis Ohanian with a sweet poem posted to Reddit.

“I came home / A little late / Someone had a bag packed for me / And a carriage awaited / Destination: Rome / To escort me to my very own “charming” / Back to where our stars first collided / And now it was full circle / At the same table we first met by chance / This time he made it not by chance /But by choice / Down on one knee / He said 4 words / And / I said yes.”

She also included a graphic that showed a cartoon version of her dressed in tennis gear and floating on air as Ohanian presented her with a large diamond ring.

my own beat A photo posted by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Oct 14, 2016 at 12:48pm PDT

Alexis shared the Reddit post on Facebook later in the day and wrote:

“(She said yes.) She asked me to draw her something for ‘the future Mrs. Kn0thing’ because she had a Reddit post to make. Keeper.”

The tennis star and her boyfriend have been together for almost two years. Ohanian popped the question after whisking her away on a surprise getaway trip to Rome.

Why is Serena hiding her engagement ring from the public? Hopefully, fans will get a chance to peek at her sparkler during the ASB Classic.

Watched some fantastic tennis today. First time I'd ever seen these two play doubles and there's nothing like watching a great team operate — in sport or in business — and these two are all-time. A photo posted by Alexis Ohanian (@alexisohanian) on May 28, 2016 at 1:32pm PDT

Alexis was not with Serena when she touched down in New Zealand, but he is expected to be in the stands cheering on his fiancee next week during the tournament.

Serena Williams has not commented to the press about her forthcoming nuptials.

According to stuff.co.nz, the tennis player answered a few brief questions, saying that it was her sister Venus who encouraged her to come to New Zealand for the tournament.

Miss you. Hurry back @venuswilliams A photo posted by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Oct 24, 2016 at 5:29am PDT

“It was all Venus, so we should just thank Venus when she arrives. She told me it was great and that I should come and I always listen to my big sister. It’s always fun to go places you’ve never been and I’m excited to be here.”

Serena Williams has been notoriously private about her personal life in the past. The tennis star has never previously spoken about her relationship with Ohanian to the press.

???? looks so good on you, Serena. 70 and counting. So proud. A photo posted by Alexis Ohanian (@alexisohanian) on May 15, 2016 at 7:13am PDT

Reports that the couple met in Rome suggests that they first met in May of 2015, according to Daily Mail. Serena Williams played the clay court tournament ahead of the French open.

Alexis Ohanian is estimated to be worth between $4.5 million and $6 million thanks to the sale of Reddit 10 years ago.

???? Thanks, AOL. Not for long, tho… ???? A photo posted by Alexis Ohanian (@alexisohanian) on May 5, 2016 at 8:19am PDT

Williams and Ohanian were first spotted together in public at dinner in San Francisco in November of 2015 after the restaurant released surveillance footage of the two.

During that same date, a man stole Serena Williams’ phone off of the table and ran out of the restaurant.

Serena Williams actually noticed what the man had done, chased after him, and demanded he give her phone back to her. The man sheepishly returned her phone to her and Serena returned to her meal with Alexis.

It was a good day. ???????? These two are ready for Rio. #wimbledon A photo posted by Alexis Ohanian (@alexisohanian) on Jul 10, 2016 at 4:36am PDT

Over the last year or so, Alexis has been a major supporter of Serena on social media, documenting her accomplishments both on and off the court.

I see you, @serenawilliams. My favorite redditor. Thanks for the upvote. You also made the @reddit mobile team very happy. ⬆️ Watch her other 72 questions & answers on @voguemagazine. A video posted by Alexis Ohanian (@alexisohanian) on Aug 3, 2016 at 6:42pm PDT

[Featured Image by Bryan Bedder/Stringer/Getty Images]