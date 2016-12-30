Taylor Swift Reportedly Reacts To Drake And Jennifer Lopez’s Alleged New Romance

What does Taylor Swift think of the ongoing rumors regarding Drake and Jennifer Lopez’s relationship? Although the 27-year-old singer hasn’t released any public statement in regard to her feelings towards Drake’s alleged relationship, a new report claims she’s happy for the rapper.

Taylor Swift was rumored to be involved in a possible romance with Drake a couple of months ago, but for the last several days, he has been spending time with Lopez and by all accounts, things between them appear to be getting serious.

Although some may have assumed that Taylor Swift would be jealous about the new relationship, the singer, who never said a thing about the rumors regarding her and Drake’s alleged romance, reportedly has no ill will and feels they make a great pair.

“[Taylor Swift] thinks Drake and Jennifer are a match made in heaven,” an insider told Hollywood Life on December 30. “She’s super happy for him and totally supports his new relationship with Jennifer. Taylor has told him that he deserves the very best and you really can’t get any better than JLo. She also thinks Jennifer is one lucky lady to have someone like Drake in her life. He’s not only crazy talented and sexy, but he has the best sense of humor and a heart of gold.”

Taylor Swift and Drake were first romantically linked to one another in October when she showed up to his 30th birthday party in Los Angeles, despite her alleged nemesis, Katy Perry, also being in attendance. At the time, Taylor Swift was fresh off of a split from actor Tom Hiddleston, whom she began dating in June of this year.

While rumors regarding Taylor Swift and Drake’s potential romance continued to swirl for weeks, the reports were ultimately denied and they have since both returned to their lives as usual. That said, the alleged couple, who may have been working together at the time they were seen at Drake’s birthday, reportedly enjoyed the speculation into the nature of their relationship.

“They both are liking the talk of a potential relationship and will let it continue, but there is no relationship brewing,” a source told Hollywood Life at the end of October. “Drake would love to do music with her as well and that is certainly a possibility. But right now everything between them is friendly. Working together is a definite future option, but that isn’t happening yet either. Regardless, they are eating up the talk about it.”

Taylor Swift and the rapper have not yet released any new tracks together, but for weeks, rumors have been swirling in regard to the possibility. Just last month, a report began swirling which claimed the rumored pair was planning to work together on a song, but revealed the potential new track would not be a diss track.

While there were rumors claiming the two musicians potentially release a song dissing Kanye West, who has been involved in a longstanding feud with Swift, a source told Hollywood Life that Taylor Swift and Drake did not want to diss West or any of their exes on their allegedly upcoming new song.

“They have been enjoying the early planning stages of collaborating on a track and the one thing they have already discussed and joked about is that they want the song to be fun and positive without going after anyone,” the source explained.

In addition, the insider continued, Taylor Swift and the rapper have reportedly agreed that they want their alleged track to be a club banger and a hit.

Taylor Swift and Drake have not yet commented on their potentially upcoming new track.

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]