Cut Donald Trump Cameos Ruining Movies, Cry Critics: List Of Trump’s 20 Screen Roles For Fans

Donald Trump’s past movie cameos have become a concern for some of his liberal critics who claim just the thought of his face popping up in a few classics has ruined the movies for them. Long before even a whisper was heard of a Donald Trump candidacy, Donald Trump, the real estate mogul, showed up in quite a few movies in a cameo appearance that often came with a line or two.

Heat Street reports how some folks might find the knowledge of Trump cameos a point of “interesting presidential trivia,” but others want those short clips on the cutting room floor. Many of the comments on the Heat Street article reflect the disappointment of movie viewers who suddenly remembered Trump was in two of the holiday classics while watching them during this holiday season. The tweet below pretty much sums up the train of thought for those who want Trump’s scenes cut from the movies.

One of the movies mentioned by critics as a “holiday classic” that is now considered “ruined” by Trump’s cameo is The Little Rascals, where Trump plays Waldo’s dad in the 1994 film. The other holiday classic cited by Trump critics is Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, which is pictured in the tweet below.

Whether you are a Trump supporter or not, you probably didn’t realize that Trump has 20 credits as an actor to his credit, which is recorded by IMBd. Along with the many specials and talks shows that Trump has under his belt, he actually “acted” in a movie or TV show 20 times through the years starting back in 1985 when he appeared on the show The Jeffersons.

Mike Huckabee appeared on Fox and Friends Weekend” on Saturday morning and he had a field day with the people “crying” over these movies being ruined because of Donald Trump’s short appearance. He cited Obama emptying out Guantanamo Bay as something to get up in arms about instead of getting into “the fetal position” on the floor and crying over a Trump cameo or two.

For the fans of Donald Trump, you check out his cameos in the various movies and TV shows the president-elect has to his credit starting from back in 1985. Some of these movies and TV shows are found on Netflix and On Demand today.

The Jeffersons (1985)

Donald Trump appeared on this sitcom in the episode titled, “You’ll Never Get Rich.” This was his first time gracing the screen as an actor with a cameo spot. He appeared as himself in Atlantic City during Isabel Sanford’s celebrity spotting trip.

Ghosts Can’t Do It (1989)

This film had Trump offering a line to Bo Derek, the popular “10” actress who was a sex symbol of the era. This picture was a flop and it won a few “Worst Picture” awards to prove it.

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992)

In this film, Trump gives young Macaulay Culkin directions inside a lavish hotel. He has one line and maybe all of two seconds on the screen in this movie, which appears to be causing most of the angst among his critics today.

The Pickle ( 1993)

This is a movie described as a “fine satirical farce” in an IMDB review. Chris Penn, Dyan Cannon, Danny Aiello and Shelly Winters are a few well-known names in the movie ‘s credits. Trump does not appear on the credits of this flick, but he is in it just the same.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air (1994)

Trump had a role in this sitcom back in 1994. He appeared in an episode titled “For Sale By Owner.”

The Little Rascals (1994)

This film is considered a holiday classic and Trump played Waldo’s rich dad. This is another film that the critics are claiming ruined their holiday movie viewing.

Across the Sea of Time (1995)

This movie has Trump appearing a few different times during this film about a boy’s travel to America as a stowaway aboard a Russian Freighter. Trump appears in the film once the boy lands in New York City.

Eddie (1996)

This movie stars Whoopi Goldberg as a limo driver – turned basketball coach for the New York Knicks after winning a contest. Trump landed a cameo in the film that comes with a line or two.

The Nanny (1996)

This TV sitcom was a hit back in the day when Fran Drescher’s role as a nanny came with romance. Trump landed a spot on one episode playing a very rich man, something he knew about in his real-life role.

The Associate (1996)

Trump lands this cameo in yet another Whoopi Goldberg film. This very short appearance has Trump as a businessman, something else he is very in tune with through his real-life dealings.

Suddenly Susan (1997)

Brook Shields is the star of this movie and Trump plays himself as a backer for a magazine Shield’s character is creating. According to an article from the Inquisitr, “Weirdly, the cover of the magazine features a photo of Donald with the line ‘Our Next President?’ underneath.”

Night Man (1997)

This was a short-lived show about a superhero with Trump showing up in a cameo during only one episode, “Face to Face.”

Spin City (1998)

Trump graces the TV screen once again, this time it’s in this popular series with a cameo in the episode,”The Paul Lassiter Story.”

54 (1998)

This movie is about the famous Studio 54 nightclub in NYC and it has Trump as a VIP patron in this cameo spot.

Celebrity (1998)

Trump has a cameo in this Woody Allen flick about a husband and wife in the aftermath of divorce.

Sabrina, the Teenage Witch (1998)

This is yet another TV series that Trump appears in. He is seen on the screen during the episode “Good Will Hunting.”

Sex and the City (1999)

This is one of the most popular shows to ever hit the cable channels and Trump landed a cameo in the episode that carries the title, “The Man, the myth, the Viagra.”

Zoolander (2001)

Trump shows up in this flick that spoofs the world of high fashion. His cameo is among many notable names seen in short clips throughout this movie.

Two Week’s Notice (2002)

Donald Trump is seen in a cameo spot of this popular film at a party with the lead actor, Hugh Grant, who plays the role of Wade. Sandra Bullock also stars in this movie.

Monk (2002)

The real estate mogul was one of the men at a party in his cameo during the “Monk and the Psychic” episode.

Marmalade (2004)

This is a flick about an aging fashion model and the dilemma she faces getting old in this business. It is another movie where you can see the now president-elect on the screen in a cameo.

Horrorween (2011)

Under the credits for this movie, “star” Donald Trump is first named, which seems to indicate he has more than a cameo spot. IMBD has Trump listed as playing the role of a “Forbes Cover Billionaire.”

Of course, Donald Trump starred in his own show Celebrity Apprentice, which was a very popular NBC show with Trump at the helm since it’s debut as The Apprentice in 2004. The show is still going strong today with Arnold Schwarzenegger taking over Trump’s place as the host for the 2017 season, according to Just Jared.

