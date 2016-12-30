Jennifer Aniston Not Divorcing Justin Theorux Because He’s An ‘Absentee Husband’

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux are again embroiled in divorce reports because the actress is allegedly tired of having an “absentee husband.” Several publications including In Touch and Life and Style suggest that the couple’s marriage is crumbling because the Cake star is reportedly tired of being the second priority.

After months of being away from each other, Justin allegedly returned home in a bid to save their union. The couple dedicated the holidays to having quality time which reportedly thrilled Jennifer and made her determined to give her husband another chance to recommit because “she can’t imagine going through the pain of another high-profile divorce.”

“She explained that she was tired of having an absentee husband. She really had it out with him during a days-long conversation. She was alternating between anger and tears,” previously claimed a source via IB Times.

However, Gossip Cop brushed off the dubious reports claiming that Jennifer will soon pull the plug on her marriage. The website already busted several reports this month alleging that the Friends actress is merely putting the divorce on hold for she wanted to see if Justin would still change and behave like a married man. These tabloids suggest that Justin shouldn’t be complacent because Jennifer is still prepared to end their marriage if he will stray from his best behavior.

Regardless of the rumors about Jennifer and Justin, the two appear to have a harmonious marriage. The Mother’s Day star even gushed about her husband a few weeks ago when she appeared on Netflix’s Chelsea. With Justin’s busy filming schedule, Jennifer was disappointed that it would be their first Thanksgiving Day apart, but then he walked in and surprised his wife with a matching turkey.

She thought Justin was still stuck in Germany and when visitors came to their house, the atmosphere turned from merry to somber. It didn’t last for too long because Justin arrived just in time for their Thanksgiving dinner.

Jennifer and Justin remain hush about the divorce allegations although earlier this year, the We’re the Millers actress published a piece, “For the Record,” via The Huffington Post about the ruthless tabloid culture. “For the record, I am not pregnant. What I am is fed up. I’m fed up with the sport-like scrutiny and body shaming that occurs daily under the guise of ‘journalism,’ the ‘First Amendment’ and ‘celebrity news,'” she wrote.

She previously told Ellen DeGeneres in her show that she was exhausted of how the press would shame her for mundane things such as her body and her not being a mother. When she wrote the piece, she said she was feeling “pretty raw” because her mother just died and the first thing she saw after her vacation was a magazine headline pointing out her stomach.

“I was just fed up with it. And I think these tabloids, all of us, need to take responsibility on what we ingest into our brains. Just because we are women, we have a uterus, we have a vagina, we have ovaries, we need to like, ‘Get to work, lady!’ We, as women, do a lot of incredible things in this world other than just procreate—and not that that is not. But it’s like, we just get boxed in.”

Jennifer also expressed disbelief that many of the “horrible articles” attacking her were penned by fellow women. She urged women to stop hating on their sisters and instead use their voices to build up others.

“We have to stop listening to them and we have to stop buying them because we have to support each other, especially at this time, to love each other, to support, and to be proud of women, of whatever your choice is in life,” she said. “It’s up to us what makes us happy and fulfilled.”

Even Justin once talked to Vanity Fair about the tabloid’s tirades against Jennifer. He believes that there are far more significant things in the world that require attention other than Jennifer. Although Jennifer and Justin have been happily married since last year, reports linking the Horrible Bosses star to Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s high-profile divorce have re-emerged.

Nevertheless, the Girl on the Train actor is a huge fan of his marriage to Jennifer. He previously said that their marriage works simply because they “appreciate each other’s sense of humor” and “respect one another.”

[Featured Image by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Images]