Chris Brown’s Mom Reportedly Calls Rihanna His ‘True Love’ Amid Reports They’re ‘Talking Every Day’

Chris Brown’s mom is allegedly making it known that she’s looking to see Rihanna reunite with her son, three years after the former couple broke up after a rocky six year on/off romance.

That’s according to a new report by Hollywood Life, who’s claiming that Brown’s mom Joyce Hawkins is allegedly urging her son to get back together with Rihanna in the wake of her October split with Drake, despite HotNewHipHop reporting that Brown has now moved on with Krista Santiago.

According to a source who spoke out to the site about Joyce’s supposed wishes for her son, Chris’s mom believes that “no one holds a candle to Rihanna” when it comes to Brown’s other exes, even going as far as to claim that Joyce allegedly thinks that Rihanna is the love of Chris’s life, despite their complicated history.

“Joyce knows that Rihanna is the true love of Chris’ life and wishes they would have worked out long-term,” continued the site’s insider of Brown’s mom’s wishes to see Rihanna and her son start dating again.

“[Rihanna’s] one of the few that gets along with mama,” the source added of Rihanna’s relationship with Chris’s mom, adding that the two supposedly bonded while she and Chris were dating and would even go shopping together. “Rihanna respects mama and mama’s son.”

“What he and Rihanna had was genuine and Joyce wishes he find that love again and with her,” the source added.

While Chris, Rihanna and Joyce have not spoken out about the latest round of rumors claiming that the former couple are being urged by their family members to reunite and start dating again, the reports come just weeks after insiders alleged that the former couple have in fact been speaking again after Rihanna called it quits with Drake in October.

Radar Online reported that Brown and Rihanna were supposedly back on speaking terms after splitting in 2013, even going as far as to claim that Chris and the “We Found Love” singer have “taken tentative steps towards a reunion” and could soon start dating again.

According to a source close to Chris Brown and Rihanna, the couple, who dated on and off between 2008 and 2013, have supposedly been “talking every day again” in recent weeks and even reported that the two have allegedly “met up a few times,” though neither have confirmed the dating claims.

The insider then went on to add that Rihanna has seen a change in Brown and reportedly “can’t believe the changes” she’s seeing in the singer, who was famously arrested in 2009 for domestic abuse against her as reported by Spin.

The site even reported earlier this year that Brown has been doing all he can to win Rihanna back after the two found themselves simultaneously single following Chris’s breakup with Karrueche Tran and Rihanna’s split with Drake, alleging that Brown also thinks he and Rihanna could soon reunite and start dating again.

A source told Hollywood Life back in October that Brown has reportedly been telling friends that he thinks it’s “just a matter of time” until he and Rihanna start dating again now that she’s reportedly single after allegedly exclusively dating Drake for several months in 2016.

“Chris knows he’s still on Rihanna’s mind and he still loves her dearly,” the insider said of Brown’s supposed continued affections for Rihanna as rumors swirl that they could soon be back together. “Chris doesn’t believe for a second that his romance and intimate relationship with Rihanna is over for good.”

