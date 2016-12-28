‘Star Wars Episode 8’ Release To Go As Planned, Princess Leia’s Fate In Episode IX Still To Be Determined

Star Wars Episode 8 might be safe and will be released as planned on December 15, 2017. But with Carrie Fisher’s death came speculations about the fate of Princess Leia in Episode IX.

Fortunately, Fisher has wrapped up filming for Episode 8. According to Variety, sources confirmed that Carrie’s parts in the eighth film finished in July and is currently in post production.

During the Star Wars celebration in Europe in July, Fisher had let slip a little teaser involving “Han’s funeral.” It can be recalled that in Episode VII, Han Solo had died. Now a general, Leia Organa is the mother of villain Kylo Ren, the major force behind the First Order. It’s just ironic that Kylo Ren would turn out to be possibly an orphan in Episode IX.

Star Wars Episode IX is due to commence filming in the summer of 2017. Such a big role would definitely be difficult for writers to write off unnoticed, and that’s why speculations have begun to surface about General Leia Organa’s fate.

There are three paths open for General Leia. One is to go the CGI way, just as Princess Leia has appeared briefly in Rogue One. This would mean a more expensive Episode IX if Disney decides to go that route. Another option is to recast the role, which could be met with unfavorable reception from hardcore Star Wars fans. The third most plausible route is to kill off the character altogether.

So far, Disney has not released any comments or statements about the fate of General Leia in any films beyond Episode 8. Furthermore, news about Star Wars Episode 8 have been scarce. Not even an official title has been revealed. Understandably so, as Rogue One is currently in the limelight right now. According to Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy, fans can expect some news about Episode 8 in the spring. We can only assume that this would be during the Star Wars Celebration. What we know so far is that Rian Johnson wrote and directed it. Actor Adam Driver, who plays Kylo Ren, was all praises for the director in his interview with the Daily Beast.

Meanwhile, Fisher’s tragic death has everyone reeling from sadness. Probably best known for playing Princess Leia, Fisher was more than just an intergalactic princess. She was also known for her semi-autobiographical novels, the first of which is entitled Postcards from the Edge, published in 1987. The book satirized real-life events and revealed Carrie’s drug addiction in the 1970s. It was later on made into a movie, which starred Meryl Streep, Shirley MacLaine and Dennis Quaide.

Aside from this, Fisher has also penned Wishful Drinking, The Princess Diarist, The Best Awful There Is, Surrender the Pink and Delusions of Grandma, among others. She had unapologetically bared herself through her words, and has basically revealed that while everyone was seeing her as Princess Leia, these were the demons living in her head.

For example, Carrie reveals in her second memoir, Shockaholic, that she went through electroconvulsive therapy to remedy depression. In layman’s terms, this is what is known as electroshock treatment.

Fisher was also known as Hollywood’s “script doctor” and has worked on some big films in the ’90s including Hook, Lethal Weapon 3, Sister Act and The Wedding Singer. Obviously a gifted writer, Fisher has once described being invited to a mental hospital as “feeling very sane about her craziness.”

“Carrie holds such a special place in the hearts of everyone at Lucasfilm, it is difficult to think of a world without her,” says president Kathleen Kennedy in a statement. “She was Princess Leia to the world but a very special friend to all of us. She had an indomitable spirit, incredible wit and a loving heart.”

Lucasfilm, the Star Wars family, Disney, Hollywood, and all her fans really feel the loss of an amazing princess, and it is apt to say may her force be with us.

