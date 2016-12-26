Kristen Stewart On Dating Spree [Poll]

Kristen Stewart has dated a number of girls in 2016. As the year comes to an end, let’s have a look at the girls she has been involved with.

The Twilight starlet became fan favorite when it was reported by many media outlets that she is involved with Robert Pattinson. As many of her fans do not know this of a fact that before falling for Pattinson, she was in a serious relationship with her Speak movie’s co-star Michale Angarano. However, romance with her Twilight movie co-star made her realize that he is the perfect man for her.

The couple dated for a couple of years, but when the Remember Me movie star found out that his girlfriend cheated on him with her movie director, he decided to walk away from her.

Ever since then, Stewart has been in many relationships. Some of the relationships she acknowledged during her interviews, some are still rumored as none of her representatives has commented about it.

Kristen Stewart And Her Affair With SoKo:

The Twilight movie actress started dating SoKo earlier this year. In March, when the couple was the talk of the town for their PDA’s, the singer talked about her sex life and her love for Stewart in her interview with W Magazine.

Thirty-year-old Stephanie Sokolinksi revealed that she had passionate feelings for the actress and has found the true love in her. The singer-model went on to suggest that sex life with Stewart was the best.

“Sex for so long was such a taboo thing. You couldn’t be free with your sexuality and say that you like it. But it’s one of the biggest joys of life. If you find one partner who you love having sex with, it’s the best!” she further revealed in her interview. “This new generation is a lot more liquid with sexuality and it’s really refreshing.”

During the same interview, she further talked about her growing feelings for Kristen. When asked about her love life, the singer stated, “I’m very, very, very in love and very happy in a relationship.”

However, things did not work out between them, and Stewart parted ways with SoKo after a few weeks.

Kristen Stewart’s Affair With Alicia Cargile:

Before Kristen went into a short-term relationship with SoKo, she had a rumored relationship with her personal assistant. She started seeing Alicia in 2015, but soon after that, they ended their relationship without giving any reason to their fans.

According to the Daily Mail, when the actress and SoKo ended their three-months relationship, it was Cargile who comforted her.

“Since rekindling their romance, things seem to be going from strength to strength for Kristen Stewart and former assistant turned girlfriend Alicia Cargile. The 26-year-old even showed off a smile as she was spotted in Los Angeles on Saturday shopping at GANT with Alicia, with whom she has been practically inseparable since her split with the French singer earlier this month.”

Stewart has remained in an on again, off again relationship with Cargile. The news about them getting serious surfaced online when the duo was spotted at Stewart’s father’s house on Father’s Day this year. After introducing her to her close family members and friends, fans of the Café Society movie actress started to speculate that the meeting with her family was not a casual one, as the actress wanted her family’s opinion about her girlfriend.

“They’ve had an on-off relationship, but it’s clear that things are now serious between Kristen Stewart and Alicia Cargile,” Daily Mail reported at the time. “The 26-year-old actress was joined by her girlfriend on Sunday as she visited her dad John in Studio City, California, for Father’s Day. It looked as though the family afternoon had gone well, as the happy couple wore big smiles as they left the house and headed off together.”

During her interview for Elle UK’s September issue, Kristen revealed for the first time that she has a girlfriend. The 26-year-old star told the publication about her relationship with Alicia.

“Right now I’m just really in love with my girlfriend,” she told the magazine. “We’ve broken up a couple of times and gotten back together, and this time I was like, ‘Finally, I can feel again.'”

However, things again did not work out between these two. Soon after ending her relationship with Cargile, Stewart was spotted with St. Vincent.

Kristen Stewart And St. Vincent’s Romance:

She made her first appearance with Cara Delvingne’s ex-girlfriend at a Vogue party. Kristen was first linked with St. Vincent in August when the duo attended the premiere of her film, Certain Women. According to a report from Page Six, the couple chose the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund show in LA to make their relationship public.

The released pictures from the event showed the actress with St. Vincent, aka Annie Clark, as they sat in the front row at the star-studded show. Pattinson’s ex-girlfriend chose to sport a formal look, while her girlfriend’s waist was visible as she wore a crop top with black pants.

Kristen Stewart And Victoria’s Secret Model Stella Maxwell:

Kristen and Annie Clark dated for a while, but as per reliable sources, the actress is currently dating a Victoria’s Secret model.

According to People, reliable sources confirmed that the Twilight alum has found true love this Christmas in Stella Maxwell.

“Kristen is dating Stella Maxwell. They are having fun.”

Kristen Stewart has had strings of lovers, take the following poll and tell us which one do you think is the perfect partner for her.

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]