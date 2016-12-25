‘Alien: Covenant’ Gets Bone-Chilling New Trailer, As Katherine Waterston Fires Back [Video]

Twentieth Century Fox has dropped a new teaser for the upcoming Prometheus sequel – Alien prequel, and it seems the filming delays and reassigned premiere dates have been worth it because director Ridley Scott delivers a truly mind-numbing teaser. The two-minute look at Alien: Covenant is both creepy and visually stunning, enticing Alien fans with glimpses of all that they have come to love about the franchise, while playing down aspects of Prometheus that did not sit well with some fans. Ridley’s red band trailer for Alien: Covenant is frightening at times, sexy at other times, and always beautiful, even when Katherine Waterston is facing down the new back burster aliens in a seemingly impossible confrontation.

Alien: Covenant Gives A Chilling Look At An Idyllic Hell

As /Film shares, Ridley Scott has awkwardly wedged Alien: Covenant in between Prometheus (2012) and Alien (1979), but that works because the story of Alien: Covenant is told in such a way that Prometheus may be disregarded altogether. In fact, it may be a subtle way of rebooting the series without destroying the films to have preceded it. Whatever the placement in the Alien franchise, Covenant may very well deliver the creepy scares of the original 1979 film, giving fans of that film new monsters to inspire their nightmares.

As the red band trailer for Alien: Covenant opens, the viewer is instantly thrown into the life-threatening situation of humans pitted against a variety of hostile aliens with a foreboding glimpse down a long, cylindrical corridor of a spaceship, followed by the crew running for their lives. Just a glimpse of one back burster trying to free itself from its host is enough to know Ridley Scott is again delivering another freakish parasitic alien.

These creatures aren’t just thriving on their planet, the beautiful paradise the Covenant was sent to explore. The aliens have infested the Covenant, exploring every nook and cranny of the ship, seeking out their prey – humans. Imagine sharing a shower with your partner. It’s steamy. It’s sexy. It’s hot. All of a sudden, you feel something caressing your leg, working its way up your thigh.

We don’t have to imagine what happens next in this Alien: Covenant teaser because the Xenomorph isn’t subtle in its attack. Suddenly, the woman stands alone, her face splattered with blood, as she screams. There’s little doubt she will be the next Covenant crew member to fall prey to this alien.

Katherine Waterston On Alien: Covenant: “You Should Be P—ing Yourself”

Twentieth Century Fox previously released an image of Katherine Waterston in her Alien: Covenant role as Daniels, taking aim at something unseen, though the look in her eyes suggests she’s facing a menacing and frightening foe. Empire points out that Katherine is looking very much like Sigourney Weaver’s Ripley from the original Alien. She has even been dressed in a similar tank top and short-cropped hair, but Waterston says she tried to avoid thinking of the legend of Ellen Ripley.

The Alien: Covenant star says such comparisons can be very intimidating.

“These are things you actively don’t think about until you get interview to remind you that you should be p—ing yourself,” Waterston says with a laugh.

Katherine says her Alien: Covenant character differs from Weaver’s Ellen Ripley in one big way. Unlike Ripley, Daniels is already a hardened soldier at the start of Covenant. She’s ready to do battle and, although she’s not the mission leader, she’s fully prepared to take charge at a moment’s notice. Ms. Waterston adds that Daniels thrives in times of crisis, readily leading others into battle.

“She’s not the captain, but she’s a natural leader so in times of crisis she falls into that position quite easily,” says Alien: Covenant‘s Katherine Waterston.

Alien: Covenant is scheduled for a May 19, 2017 theatrical release.

