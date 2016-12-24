Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt’s Daughters Not Blaming Maddox And Pax For Their Dad’s Inability To Visit Them

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s custody negotiations are allegedly causing tensions among their children. An In Touch insider claimed that Maddox and Pax still refused to see Brad – the reason why “some of the girls are accusing their older brothers of being responsible for their not seeing Brad either.”

According to the website, since the negotiations between Angelina and Brad appear to go on poorly, the family’s therapist have likewise threatened to quit. The therapist allegedly did not like that her name was disclosed in Angelina’s court filing and that the “integrity of the kids’ treatment had been compromised.”

However, Gossip Cop dismissed the allegations. Apart from the therapist not quitting, the site reported that Brad and Angelina’s girls are not blaming their brothers for Brad’s inability to visit anytime. It is the counselling team that will decide the readiness of each child to see Brad. This means that even if the boys are not yet prepared to reunite with their father, their decision won’t affect the preferences of their sisters.

Brad and Angelina, once deemed as one of Tinseltown’s powerful couples, still do not have a custody agreement. The Allied actor recently accused Angelina of releasing sensitive details of their divorce proceedings to the media. Brad claims that Angelina has “no self-regulating mechanism.”

Brad’s legal representatives have again drafted a proposal asking for documents to be sealed as his request was previously denied. The actor wasn’t able to celebrate his 53rd birthday with his children. According to Hollywood Life, the actor simply had a quiet dinner with a few close friends.

“Brad has been working hard on maintaining a low-profile and his plan is to stay out of the spotlight until his divorce and custody issues are finalized. He was not interested in celebrating his birthday out at any hot restaurants. Brad will not be doing anything that will interfere with his custody battle and does not want it to look like he is busy dating or partying. His primary focus right now is working on himself and working on rebuilding his relationship with his kids.”

On the day of his birthday, Angelina was spotted shopping with Shiloh. Many hope that the family will reunite in the spirit of Christmas. Brad is reportedly requesting to spend a few hours with his children although it remains unknown if Angelina will give in to his requests.

Ever since the couple’s divorce proceedings have commenced, Brad has been following the orders of the courts – attending counselling sessions, taking alcohol and drug tests, and submitting himself to inquiries conducted by the FBI and the Los Angeles Department of Children and Family Services because of his altercation with Maddox.

Meanwhile, it is saddening that hackers seem to be taking advantage of Brad and Angelina’s court battle. Articles and advertising banners have surfaced claiming that Angelina has committed suicide. Online users are advised not to click these ads because they contain a malicious software type that permits hackers to encrypt the users’ computer files. The purpose of the hackers is to ask victims to pay a certain amount in order for their computers to return to their normal functions.

Stephen Cobb from digital security company ESET told San Diego Union Tribune that online users must be vigilant in order to not be preyed on by these hackers. He said that victims of the “Angelina Jolie suicide scheme” might “see an alert pop up that says their computer has been infected and that information has been stolen.” He advised people to visit Google and other news sites to check the accuracy of a salacious article.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]