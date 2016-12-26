Gwen Stefani Allegedly Seeks Miranda Lambert ‘Revenge’ Amid Blake Shelton Wedding Plans

In the odd man out trio of Gwen Stefani, Miranda Lambert, and Blake Shelton, only Gwen isn’t famed as a country music crooner. But the allegations about Stefani’s secret plot to get revenge on her boyfriend’s ex-wife would make perfect material for churning out the classic country tune about love and jealousy. Blake’s new gal pal allegedly has some reasons for seeking a showdown with Lambert, and they come amid a new report claiming that Gwen and her country music sweetheart are planning to wed soon.

In Touch told readers that Stefani made the “decision to get revenge” on Miranda because of her new album, The Weight of These Wings, citing a source’s revelation that Gwen is planning to achieve that revenge by writing new songs that throw shade at Lambert.

“Gwen is ready to unleash some very personal songs about Miranda being the constant third wheel in [her] life.”

In addition to allegedly dissing her boyfriend’s ex-wife by categorizing her as a “third wheel,” Stefani has “also written several songs in which she calls Miranda out for just giving [Shelton] up so easily,” added the insider. If those alleged songs do get released, the tunes would be “a bitter pill” for Lambert to gulp down after the publicity surrounding her divorce from Shelton, pointed out the media outlet.

Gwen initially attempted to “take the high road” when it comes to her relationship with Lambert, according to the source. But after viewing The Weight of These Wings as a “direct shot at her and Blake,” Stefani isn’t “playing nice” anymore, added the source.

“[Stefani] had really tried to take the high road, but that is over. Miranda won’t see it coming, and that is what Gwen is counting on.”

While that all sounds like a cold war, Stefani kept it warm and cozy for the holidays with her three sons and Shelton, reported Us Weekly. Gwen, 47, shared the family festivities that she and the country music superstar, 40, enjoyed, including what Stefani labeled a “Private Show” featuring Shelton crooning “A Holly Jolly Christmas.”

Each of Stefani’s three little boys with Gavin Rossdale, who was her husband for 13 years before the divorce, looked like a mini-me of her boyfriend. Kingston, 10, Zuma, 8, and Apollo, 2, were all adorably arrayed in Shelton-style plaid shirts. Gwen opted for a country casual (but chic) chunky-knit gray sweater.

Shelton and Stefani famously met when both were coaches on The Voice. But it wasn’t long before the two were doing more than mentoring contestants together, and that casual banter became cooing and canoodling when they went public as lovebirds. As for when they’ll take their love to the next level? Us cited a source’s insights.

“Stefani and Shelton are heading to the altar and are starting to finalize wedding arrangements.”

At the same time, their work together on The Voice will be coming around full circle, with Stefani joining Shelton again in those oversized coach chairs on The Voice next season. Gwen has gushed repeatedly about her feelings for the country superstar, getting candid about how she is now in a “new place” after her heartbreak amid her divorce from Rossdale.

“He was a friend when I needed a friend,” said Stefani about Shelton. “An unexpected gift.”

But the gushing isn’t all one-sided. Blake got just as gushy about Gwen in discussing her return to The Voice. Even though the finale of Season 11 just aired, Shelton is eager for Season 12, when Stefani will be right there with him in a coach chair, reported People.

“I want Gwen to come back for obvious reasons!” exclaimed the 40-year-old country crooner.

“As far as Gwen as a coach [on The Voice], there’s never been a coach that represents the style of music that Gwen does.”

Stefani, 47, was on the sidelines this season, replaced by Miley Cyrus. As for whether Shelton secretly orchestrated her return to The Voice for Season 12, when Gwen will coach alongside her boyfriend, Adam Levine and Alicia Keys, he denied it.

“I’d like to sit here and tell you that I’m a powerful guy but I have nothing to do with her coming back as a coach,” admitted Blake. “We were high-fiving and partying.”

