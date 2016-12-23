Rob Kardashian Supported By Scott Disick Amid Blac Chyna Feud: Kardashians Preventing Reconciliation? [Rumor]

Rob Kardashian is getting some much-needed support from his pal, Scott Disick, in the midst of dealing with his split from Blac Chyna.

The couple broke up over the weekend, with Chyna making it known on her Instagram page that she’s become sick and tired of babysitting the 29-year-old, who has consistently accused her of cheating amongst other things.

The relationship became so unhealthy for Kardashian and Chyna that it ended up leading to a physical altercation — one that was abruptly stopped by Kris Jenner’s boyfriend, Corey Gamble, who reportedly had to restrain Blac from her fiance, Daily Mail claims.

Blac went on to pack her belongings and move out of Kylie Jenner’s home, where she had been staying for the past three weeks, claiming the relationship with Kardashian was over and that there was no chance for the couple to get back on good terms after what has transpired.

The fiasco left such an impression on Rob that he’s been desperate to find some moral support from his family members, who have all neglected his feelings, having told him beforehand that the relationship was going to crumble but Kardashian wouldn’t listen.

Rob is now leaning on Scott, who is being considered “a rock” to the sock designer, giving him all types of tips and advice to move forward from the breakup and how he needs to get back on good terms with Chyna if he wants to see his one-month-old daughter, Dream.

Rob Kardashian hasn’t dealt well with the public split, as seen on his official Snapchat account, but a source for Hollywood Life reveals that the TV star is grateful to have the support from Disick, who is actively helping him find ways to either fix the relationship or to just see his daughter again.

“Scott Disick has been a rock for Rob Kardashian during his rough week leading up to the holiday,” the source gushed. “Scott has been reaching out to Rob multiple times a day lending support, and the two have been in constant contact during this challenging time for Rob and Blac.”

“Scott has been through it all with Kourtney Kardashian, and Rob appreciates his advice and sense of humor through the tough times. Thanks to Scott, Rob is feeling like he is going to be okay this Christmas.”

It’s unclear what the future holds for Rob Kardashian and Chyna, but several insiders are much under the impression that the twosome will most likely reconcile before Christmas, in the hopes of giving their relationship one last shot.

Kardashian’s family, however, have already zoned out from the drama, having refused to invite Chyna to their forthcoming Christmas dinner at Kris Jenner’s home in Calabasas. They reportedly don’t want Blac at the gathering, fearing that it’s going to lead to endless arguments and feuds — which is exactly what the family has been trying to prevent for months.

When Rob Kardashian first made it known that was seeing Blac, the mother of King Cairo, whose father, Tyga, is dating Kylie Jenner, everybody had to compromise and put their differences with the former stripper aside just for the sake of Kardashian.

And now that things have hit rock bottom again, as they always have, the Kardashians have become tired of tolerating the pointless drama that the couple experience on a day-to-day basis, and while they don’t want Rob to reconcile with Chyna, if he does, she’s still not invited to the dinner gathering.

It is evidently clear at this point that Rob Kardashian’s romance with Chyna is no longer a thing that his family members are even interested in talking about, almost as if they don’t even want to acknowledge it at this point.

Christmas is all about positivity and happiness, which is why the Kardashians have opted to keep Chyna away from their homes, and there’s nothing that Rob can say or do that’s going to change their opinions at this point.

Do you think it’s a good idea for Rob Kardashian to get back with Chyna?

[Featured Image by Greg Doherty/Getty Images]