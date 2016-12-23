Nostradamus Predictions 2017: Donald Trump Impeachment And Mexico Border Wall

Miguel de Cervantes once said, “To be prepared is half the victory,” and many have been looking at Nostradamus predictions for 2017 to see if they can glean any words of wisdom or predictions of coming events in order to prepare themselves for what lies ahead.

Followers of Nostradamus say that he was able to foresee the French Revolution, the creation of the atomic bomb and the rise and fall of Hitler. They also say that he foretold September 11 and even the assassination of John F. Kennedy.

The first book that Nostradamus published was entitled Les Propheties, and he was famed far and wide for being a “seer.”

“In 1554, I decided to give way and, by dark and cryptic sentences, tell of the causes of the future mutation of mankind, especially the most urgent ones, in a manner that would not upset fragile sentiments. All had to be written under a cloudy form, above all things prophetic.”

With so many predictions of past events, what does Nostradamus say about the year 2017?

Some believe that one of Nostradamus’s predictions was that Donald Trump would become President of the United States in 2017. The Inquisitr described how Trump’s presidency was allegedly foretold in Quatrain 81. In this Quatrain, Nostradamus spoke of a “shameless, audacious bawler.” It then went on to say that this individual would be “elected governor of the army.”

Another word that Nostradamus used was “trumpet,” believed to refer to Donald Trump himself. In this particular Quatrain, a trumpet is predicted to break important treaties, in keeping with his divisive nature. Trump has said that he will end any idea of the Paris Climate Agreement, the Trans-Pacific Partnership and NAFTA.

“The trumpet shakes with great discord.

An agreement broken, lifting the face to heaven.

The bloody mouth will swim with blood.

The face annointed wtih milk and honey lies on the ground.”

However, another Quatrain appears to predict Donald Trump’s impeachment. It also says that Trump will expel all enemies. Donald has promised to deport illegal immigrants, which is certainly how this could be read.

“The great Senate will ordain the triumph

For one who afterwards will be vanquished, driven out;

at the sound of the trumpet of his adherents there will be

Put up for sale their possessions, enemies expelled.”

Do Nostradamus’s predictions for 2017 say anything about a wall around Mexico, something that Donald Trump has been promising to do? If you look carefully at another Quatrain, you can see that it might. For instance, in one of Nostradamus’s Quatrains it describes the republic of a great city. Mexico was once an Aztec city-state called Tenochtitlan when Nostradamus lived.

Furthermore, it also discusses a wall at this great city, which could very well be the border wall that Trump would like to build. It also says that this city will not want to consent, and we know that Mexico is not keen on a wall being built on their border. But does this Quatrain mean that Mexico will be forced to back down in the end?

“The republic of the great city

Will not want to consent to the great severity;

King summoned by trumpet to go out

The ladder at the wall; the city will repent.”

Buzzfeed has also found another Nostradamus prediction for 2017 that appears to sum up Donald Trump’s manner of speaking, along with his feelings about women. This Quatrain speaks of a leader who talks with “great fury and rage.” It also says to “fire and blood he will consign the entire sex.”

But besides the rise of Donald Donald, Nostradamus predicted many other things for 2017, as the Latin Post reports. For instance, Italy is supposed to have more than its fair share of social unrest, China is meant to be the next great superpower, global warming will worsen, America will be be more chaotic than it has ever been before, and, last but not least, World War III will loom large before us.

What do you think of the Nostradamus predictions for 2017 and do you think any of them will become a reality?

[Featured Image by Hulton Archive/Getty Images]