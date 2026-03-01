Zohran Mamdani’s Criticism of Trump Administration’s Strikes in Iran Divides the Internet

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani called out the Trump administration for launching the US-Israeli joint strikes on Iran. The Mayor took to X (formerly Twitter) to condemn the “war of aggression” and said Americans are not in favor of such action.

“Today’s military strikes by the United States and Israel mark a catastrophic escalation in an illegal act of war of aggression,” Mamdani wrote. “Bombing cities. Killing civilians. Opening up a new theater of war. Americans do not want this. They do not want another war in pursuit of regime change. We want an answer to the affordability crisis. We want peace,” he added.

Mamdani also assured that he is focused on ensuring New Yorkers are safe amid ongoing global tensions. The mayor also shared that he has been coordinating with the Police Commissioner and emergency management officials, and taking “proactive steps,” like “increasing coordination across agencies” and “enhancing patrols of sensitive locations.”

He further added that the measures are being taken “out of an abundance of caution.” Mamdani also addressed the Iranian New Yorkers, saying, “You are part of the fabric of this city — you are our neighbors, small business owners, students, artists, workers, and community leaders. You will be safe here.”

Today’s military strikes on Iran — carried out by the United States and Israel — mark a catastrophic escalation in an illegal war of aggression. Bombing cities. Killing civilians. Opening a new theater of war. Americans do not want this. They do not want another war in pursuit… — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) February 28, 2026



The internet was quick to react to Mamdani’s statement. While some supported his stance, others clapped back at his words. “That’s like a true people’s representative. Thanks and respect for addressing the issue as it ought to have been,” one supporter wrote.

“Thank goodness there are still Americans who can behave according to the rules, you will get a lot of abuse and will feel alienated, but you are on the right path, be patient,” another added.

However, one critic said, “Weren’t you the dude that was supposed to be mayor to New Yorkers and not dealing with international affairs?”

“You are municipal. Not state. Not federal. Not international. Just make sure the snow is shoveled,” another added. “Nobody cares what you have to say about international politics. You are the mayor of a city. Focus on that,” a third critic stated.

Nobody cares what you have to say about international politics. You are the mayor of a city. Focus on that. — Cody Merrow (@cody_merrow) February 28, 2026



Zohran Mamdani’s statement against Trump-ordered military combat in Iran comes in the wake of their White House meeting on Thursday, February 26, 2026. Following the meeting, the Mayor told the press that he had a “productive” discussion about housing development in NYC and said he is looking forward to continue working with Donald Trump in the future.

The NYC Mayor’s rebuke of Trump came hours after the President shared a video on Truth Social confirming that the US has joined hands with Israel to launch “major combat operations” in Iran on Saturday, February 28, 2026.

The attacks reportedly began with airstrikes in Tehran, Isfahan, Qom, Karaj, and Kermanshah and targeted key officials in Iran, including the Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s compound. Trump later announced that Khamenei had been killed during the strikes. Iranian state media later confirmed the news of his assassination.