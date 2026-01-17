Zohran Mamdani’s Big Day Nearly Became a Scandal—Until He Fired Back With the Perfect Response

New York City’s mayor, Zohran Mamdani, is commonly referred to as ‘Robin Hood’ for his principle of redistributing wealth from the rich to the poor. His campaign is currently laser-focused on affordability. However, he’s had several scandals which place him in the spotlight of controversy. Mamdani’s most recent scandal has definitely raised eyebrows with his supporters and critics.

The NYC Mayor, who made history by becoming the city’s first Asian Muslim Mayor, reportedly held a luxe engagement in Dubai a year ago. According to The New York Post, he got engaged to the love of his life, Rama Duwaji, on December 22, 2024.

Reports reveal he held a private engagement ceremony near the iconic Burj Khalifa, and then held the ‘Nikah’ or marriage contract signing ceremony.

Zohran hid his recent Dubai wedding from voters, just like he hides his mother’s wealth. He’s running a campaign against the wealthy and this would make him look like a hypocrite. pic.twitter.com/mjfyvGae77 — Jason Curtis Anderson (@JCAndersonNYC) May 11, 2025

Pictures from a Dubai florist’s Instagram account featured the political couple in wedding attire with the world’s tallest tower in view. Mamdani was seen wearing a black Sherwani with a golden dupatta draped over his neck.

His wife, Duwaji, looked gorgeous in her white embroidered wedding dress. The two of them looked visibly happy as they smiled at each other with Burj Khalifa and the city of Dubai in the background. So why hide such a happy occasion from the public, only to reveal it recently?

Mamdani’s representatives released a statement announcing their engagement and wedding. The statement revealed that before the formal ceremony in New York, the two got engaged in Dubai in the company of their loved ones.

This private bash reportedly took place on the rooftop of Veeda Creek Harbor. The location was decorated with top-notch floral arrangements, which don’t come cheap. Moreover, Dubai’s lifestyle is generally an expensive one, especially with the presence of major luxury brands and services.

The plane tickets must have cost a small fortune – people who have glitzy engagement parties abroad are probably not flying coach — Jean (@queens_parents) May 12, 2025

According to the publication, the wedding organizers charge $72 per person minimum, and $2700 for food and drinks. Although there were reportedly immediate family and friends of the two, the wedding’s exact cost remains undisclosed.

Mamdani’s Dubai engagement faced immense backlash from supporters and critics, who commented on the contrast between campaigning for affordability and throwing a lavish bash in Dubai.

One user wrote on X, “Quite a lavish wedding on a Columbia Professor son’s salary.” A second one said, “That looks expensive.” A third one said, “Interesting contrast to the ‘small civil’ ceremony he kept alluding to…”

A fourth one pointed out, asking, “The wedding is not the point. What matters is why has he not publicly acknowledged his marriage and introduced his wife?” A fifth one assumed, “Pretty sure they held a party at this same location on Dubai Bling.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@zohrankmamdani)

In light of the backlash he received from his wedding, Mamdani clapped back with a statement on his social media platforms, including Instagram. He shared a carousel of their wedding ceremony in New York, and slammed critics for the backlash.

The ‘Robin Hood’ of NYC claimed in the caption that he often “brushes off” criticism and death threats. He then shaded President Donald Trump and his administration. He wrote, “Now right-wing trolls are trying to make this race – which should be about you (the citizens) – about her.” Mamdani concluded his fiery clap back with a subtle warning, “You can critique my views, but not my family.”