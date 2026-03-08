Zohran Mamdani Defends Wife Rama Duwaji as Her Like on Pro-Palestine Post Surfaces Online

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani backed his wife, Rama Duwaji, after her likes on some pro-Palestine Instagram posts resurfaced online.

According to The Irish Star, Duwaji reportedly liked a post condemning Israel’s “military occupation” in Gaza. The post was reportedly shared by @/theslowfactory after October 7, 2023, and highlighted how Palestine has suffered human rights violations over the years, while calling Hamas’ attack on Israel as “breaking the walls of apartheid.”

The post featured an image of a bulldozer tearing down a barrier at the Israel–Gaza border, as well as a photo of Palestinians celebrating atop a captured IDF vehicle.

Pro-Israel publication Jewish Insider highlighted Duwaji’s interaction with the post, alongside other pro-Palestine posts liked by the animator and illustrator.

Duwaji reportedly liked additional posts, which featured the slogan “from the river to the sea,” considered to be a call for the freedom of Palestinians but also viewed by some as a call to eliminate Israel as a Jewish state.

Zohran Mamdani‘s wife reportedly liked the posts from her personal Instagram account, where she also posts her art, expressing support for Palestine. She allegedly interacted with the posts roughly a year and a half before trying the knot with the New York Mayor in February 2025.

When Mamdani was asked about the report about Duwaji’s likes during a recent press conference, he said, “My wife is the love of my life, and she’s also a private person who has held no formal position on my campaign or in my City Hall.”

He further explained, “I, however, was elected to represent all eight and a half million people in the city, and I believe that it’s my responsibility because of that role to answer any questions about my thoughts and my policies and my decisions.”

Netizens were quick to react to Mamdani’s statement. “He just said, ‘Keep my wife’s name out of your f mouth,’ he just wasn’t able to finish with a slap,” one joked.

“Translation…….she can like or do whatever she wants, as long as it doesn’t affect my city hall activities,” another mocked.

“He’s drawing a clear line between his personal life and public responsibilities. Good one,” one supporter said. “But what does it say about him that this is the ‘love of his life?’” a critic questioned.

Mamdani has been outspoken about his stance on the Israel-Palestine conflict throughout his mayoral campaign last year. He previously criticized Israel’s actions and labeled Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a “war criminal.” He also pledged to arrest Netanyahu if he ever came to New York City.

However, the Mayor has assured that he is committed to making The Big Apple a safe space for all Jewish citizens and free of antisemitism.