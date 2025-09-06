“Let’s Cut out the Middleman” – Zohran Mamdani Challenges Trump to Skip the ‘Puppets’ and Debate Him Directly

New York City’s mayoral race just took a sharp turn into the national spotlight and it’s all thanks to Zohran Mamdani. The Democratic nominee and outspoken socialist isn’t just gunning for City Hall anymore, he’s going straight for the big guy in Washington: President Donald Trump.

On Thursday, Mamdani threw down a bold challenge, swiping aside rival Andrew Cuomo’s debate invitation and aiming higher. “Let’s cut out the middleman. Why should I debate Donald Trump’s puppet when I could debate Donald Trump himself?” he told CBS New York. It has sparked gasps across the political world.

Mamdani didn’t stop there. With his trademark fire, he blasted Trump over policies that he says hurt everyday New Yorkers. “If Donald Trump is serious about this, he should come to New York City. We can have as many debates as you want about why he is cutting SNAP benefits for hungry New Yorkers just to fund tax cuts for his billionaire donors.”

Trump Fires Back

Of course, Trump couldn’t resist. Speaking at a glitzy White House dinner Thursday night, surrounded by billionaire tech execs, the president swiped back at Mamdani. “I’d prefer not to have a communist mayor in the Big Apple,” Trump said. “I would like to see two people drop out and have it be one-on-one.”

The feud comes just as The New York Times reported Trump’s advisers were scheming behind the scenes, dangling cushy administration jobs for Mayor Eric Adams and even GOP nominee Curtis Sliwa, hoping they’d bow out and clear the path for Cuomo. While Adams insists he’s staying in the race, the Times says he’s privately admitted he’s “seriously considering” other offers, especially with his chances of reelection fading fast.

Mamdani’s Warning: Don’t Mess With NYC

For Mamdani, this is bigger than just politics. It’s about who really runs the city. Last month, he slammed Trump’s reported interference in the race. “This should be a race about … who will make this city affordable, who will ensure that each and every New Yorker is safe, who will bring our city forward, not an audition for the best jester for Donald Trump and his billionaire supporters,” he said.

And just this week, he doubled down on MSNBC with Chris Hayes, calling reports of Trump’s meddling “outrageous.” “This is an affront to our city’s democracy. This is an affront to the values that make so many of us proud to be Americans — that we could choose our own leaders, not that our leaders pick themselves or their friends,” Mamdani said, his voice rising with anger.

With Mamdani leading in the polls and refusing to back down, New York’s mayoral race isn’t just a local story anymore. It is gearing up to be a national showdown with Donald Trump himself.