Zohran Mamdani Breaks Silence After ‘Extremely Dangerous’ Explosive Hurled at His Home

Zohran Mamdani’s road to success as New York’s first Muslim mayor has already hit a roadblock. The city was gripped by disturbing anti-Islam protests. On March 7, someone threw an improvised explosive device at his official residence, Gracie Mansion. Mamdani’s home in Manhattan was targeted during the violent protests. Far-right and anti-Islam activists, including Jake Lang, reportedly organized the event.

According to the recent developments at the scene of the crime, two suspects have already been taken into police custody. They are accused of setting off the explosive device. The riot’s slogan was “Stop the Islamic Takeover of New York City.” Meanwhile, Jake Lang, a Jan. 6 rioter who was later pardoned, has not yet been charged.

The NYPD had confirmed that the device thrown outside Gracie Mansion was a real, highly improvised explosive device. It could have caused serious injury or death. The authorities confirmed that this was not a hoax or smoke bomb. Additionally, two other individuals, Emir Balat and Ibrahim Kayumi, were arrested on the spot. The FBI has started a terrorism investigation over the incident.

The attack happened right outside his home, where he lives with his wife, Rama Duwaji. In response, Zohran Mamdani issued a strong statement on social media. His words expressed neither fear nor hesitation, but a clear rejection of the attempts at spreading hate and violence.​

In his words, “Yesterday, white supremacist Jake Lang organized a protest outside Gracie Mansion rooted in bigotry and racism. Such hate has no place in New York City. It is an affront to our city’s values and the unity that defines who we are. What followed was even more disturbing. Violence at a protest is never acceptable. The attempt to use an explosive device and hurt others is not only criminal, it is reprehensible and the antithesis of who we are.”

Mamdani then went on to thank the swift efforts of the NYPD officers and police who helped to nab the perpetrators on time and controlled the incident bravely. To close his statement, the NYC mayor confirmed that authorities are closely monitoring the situation. He also said he remains in touch with the police commissioner to ensure oversight.

Mamdani replaced Eric Adams as NYC mayor. Since then, his time in office has brought both hope and disappointment. The fact that the 34-year-old is the first Indian-origin Muslim mayor of the city raised many eyebrows. In fact, since he stepped into office, the Muslim population of NYC has grown to about 1 million.

The protests caught many off guard. Now, experts and advocates warn that anti-Muslim hate crimes could rise even further. Experts say it will ultimately target public and political figures who share the same faith.

Especially for Zohran Mamdani, the extent of anti-Muslim sentiment has been far more harsh than ever before. Far-right influencers and conservative commentators have used a great deal of inflammatory language against him. This has already stirred a hostile climate.

As of now, several community leaders and those of other religious faiths have called for the need for solidarity. They have emphasized New York’s uplifting tradition of maintaining diversity and tolerance. Renewed calls for maintaining enhanced security measures have been made in and around places of worship in NYC.