Zendaya Visits Co-star Angus Cloud's Mural in LA Honoring His Life Before Tragic Death

Actor Angus Cloud is still alive in the memories of his friends, family, and co-stars like Zendaya. The 26-year-old Euphoria co-star recently visited Los Angeles, where a mural had been painted in honor of Cloud a week after his tragic demise in his hometown of Oakland, California. She posted a photo from her visit on her Instagram account.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angus Cloud (@anguscloud)

Also Read: Zendaya Shares Heartfelt Tribute to ‘Brother’ Angus Cloud on Social Media: "Words are not enough"

On August 9, 2023, the Dune actress shared her photograph in front of the mural honoring her late co-star Cloud as a tribute. And she also shared a sign that read, "No Love Fades," reported E! News. The news of her visit surfaced over a week after Cloud's family announced his death.

On July 31, 2023, the 25-year-old young actor took his last breath at his home. "It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today," his family released a statement. "As an artist, a friend, a brother, and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways."

The mural that Zendaya posted features a black and white image of Cloud smiling between messages from his fans written all over it, while the overhead power lines had two pairs of shoes tied to them, as per PEOPLE. The actress was close to Cloud, as the two worked together on the Emmy-award-winning drama series Euphoria.

Image Source: Instagram | @zendaya

Also Read: Zendaya Gets Trolled Over Her ‘Basic’ Looks While Being Compared With an Unknown Swedish Woman

Cloud played the role of a kind-hearted local drug dealer Fezco, aka "Fez," while Zendaya was the protagonist "Rue." The mural was in honor of the actor and was the site of a candlelight vigil on Friday, August 4. As per reports by TMZ, he was immensely attached to his father, who died on May 18, 2023, from Cancer, and Cloud "intensely struggled with the loss."

"The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend," his family's statement continued. "Angus was open about his battle with mental health, and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence."

Also Read: Tom Holland's Driver Nearly Takes Off With Zendaya, Leaving Spiderman Totally Flummoxed

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya)

Zendaya opened up about her grief on August 2 and posted a heartfelt tribute to Cloud in a lengthy caption, "Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus (Conor)." She continued, "I'm so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm, kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh (I'm smiling now just thinking of it)."

She revealed that he had the ability to light up any room he walked into and was "best at it." The Spider-Man actress concluded, "For all of the boundless light, love, and joy he always managed to give us. I'll cherish every moment. My heart is with his mother and family at this time, and please be kind and patient as grief looks different for everyone."

Their co-star Sydney Sweeney posted her tribute soon after Zendaya posted hers, "You will be missed more than you know, but I'm so blessed to have known you in this lifetime, and I'm sure everyone who has ever met you feels the same," reported the Daily Mail. Zendaya added black heart emojis under Sweeney's post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney)

Although the reason behind Cloud's death is still unknown, his mother reported a "possible overdose." He battled suicidal thoughts post his return from burying his father in Ireland.

The mother of Angus Cloud has dispelled rumors that her son — grieving the recent death of his father — died by suicide: "Social media posts have suggested his death was intentional. I want you to know that is not the case" https://t.co/lyfcQApodk — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) August 6, 2023

References:

https://www.eonline.com/news/1382741/zendaya-visits-mural-honoring-euphoria-costar-angus-cloud-after-his-death

https://people.com/zendaya-visits-mural-dedicated-to-late-euphoria-costar-angus-cloud-7629223

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-12391647/Zendaya-shares-mural-honoring-late-Euphoria-star-Angus-Cloud-hometown-Oakland-week-tragic-death-age-25-possible-overdose.html

https://www.tmz.com/2023/07/31/euphoria-star-angus-cloud-dead-dies/

More from Inquisitr

Tom Holland Says He Is ‘Lucky’ to Have Zendaya in His Life as They’ve Similar Experiences With Fame

Tom Holland Reveals How He Won Zendaya's Heart With Handyman Skills at the Start of Their Romance