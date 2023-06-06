Zendaya Revealed Her Crush on Leonardo DiCaprio Before Dating Tom Holland: 'Too Old to Date DiCaprio'

A hilarious moment has resurfaced from the glitz and glamour of the 2022 Emmy Awards. Among the star-studded evening was a lighthearted joke aimed at the talented Zendaya. Host Kenan Thompson playfully teased the young actress about her age and dating Leonardo DiCaprio, leading to a hilarious moment that sent the internet buzzing.

As the night unfolded, Thompson couldn't help but acknowledge Zendaya's presence, exclaiming, "Zendaya's here from Euphoria, hello Zendaya!" The jovial banter took a turn as Thompson cheekily referenced Zendaya's recent birthday, saying, "Zendaya just turned 26 last week. Happy birthday, happy birthday. 26 is a weird age in Hollywood. I mean, you're young enough to play a high school student, but you're too old to date Leonardo DiCaprio."

“Zendaya just turned 26, happy birthday. 26 is a weird age in Hollywood. Young enough to play a high school student, but too old to date Leonardo DiCaprio.” - Kenan Thompson at the #Emmys pic.twitter.com/tnbJ3XtZ1m — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) September 13, 2022

The audience erupted in laughter, and Zendaya playfully covered her face in mock embarrassment. Little did anyone know that this seemingly innocuous remark would resurface an interesting tidbit about Zendaya's past admiration for Leonardo DiCaprio.

In a throwback to 2016, during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Zendaya was asked to play a game of 'Would You Rather' involving a selection of male celebrities. When given the choice between Leonardo DiCaprio, Michael B. Jordan, Harry Styles and Justin Bieber, Zendaya unabashedly chose DiCaprio time and time again. Her crush on the Titanic star was palpable, and it sparked a flurry of playful reactions from both the audience and the host.

Fast forward to recent times and the irony of the situation is undeniable. Leonardo DiCaprio has been known for his inclination toward dating younger women, typically in their early 20s. The actor had made headlines as he broke up with former partner model Camila Morrone who had turned 25 in June.

Leonardo DiCaprio has gained notoriety for his dating history, which showcases a clear pattern of pursuing relationships with women aged 18 to 25. Notably, a graph has emerged that visualizes the contrast between DiCaprio's aging and the age plateau of his former girlfriends, consistently hovering around 25, as per Pop Crush.

On the night of the Emmy Awards, Zendaya made history by becoming the first Black woman to win the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series twice. Her portrayal of Rue Bennett in the hit series Euphoria has captivated audiences worldwide.

At just 26 years old, Zendaya has already accomplished feats that exceed the expectations of many. Her rise to fame started with her breakout role in Disney Channel's Shake It Up and later garnered critical acclaim for her performances in films like Spider-Man: Homecoming and Malcolm & Marie. As the youngest two-time winner of any Emmy in history, Zendaya continues to break barriers and redefine what it means to be a successful young actress in Hollywood.