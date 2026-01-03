Zelenskyy Jokes About Maduro Arrest, Hints at Putin

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted cautiously — and pointedly — to the U.S. operation that led to the capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro, offering a remark that briefly linked events in Caracas to Moscow without directly naming Russia’s president.

Speaking during a briefing after talks with national security advisers from partner countries, Zelenskyy was asked how he viewed the U.S. action in Venezuela. His response, reported by RBC-Ukraine, was delivered with a smile but carried an unmistakable undertone.

“Venezuela? Well, how should one react to that?” Zelenskyy said. “If this is how dictators can be dealt with, then the United States knows what to do next,” he added, a comment widely interpreted as a veiled reference to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

❗️”If this is how dictators can be treated, then the US knows what to do next,” — Zelenskyy on the capture of Maduro. pic.twitter.com/OsZJD0kaas — 🪖MilitaryNewsUA🇺🇦 (@front_ukrainian) January 3, 2026

The remark came hours after President Donald Trump confirmed that Maduro had been captured during a large-scale U.S. operation and later posted images showing him blindfolded and handcuffed aboard the USS Iwo Jima, according to USA Today.

While Zelenskyy’s words drew attention, what stood out more was what he did not say. He did not explicitly call for similar action against Russia’s leadership, nor did he endorse the operation beyond acknowledging it. The restraint reflects Ukraine’s delicate position as it relies heavily on U.S. support while pursuing a negotiated end to its war with Russia.

In these things, the timing matters. Zelenskyy confirmed separately that he plans to meet President Trump later this month to discuss a peace framework, with talks expected to focus on security guarantees and postwar recovery. He said the discussions would involve military leaders and Trump’s team, with meetings planned in Europe and possibly the United States, according to RBC-Ukraine.

To clarify: If Russian Special Forces were to enter Kyiv and forcibly “evacuate” President Zelenskyy, would there be no international condemnation? Or do the standards only apply in one direction? pic.twitter.com/oAQV83GTJm — Vladimir Putin News (@vladimirputiniu) January 3, 2026

Trump has said roughly 90% of a peace plan has been agreed upon, with security guarantees fully settled, though key details, including territory and enforcement, remain unresolved. Recent fighting has continued even as diplomacy advances. AP News reports that drone strikes and missile attacks have persisted across eastern Ukraine, underscoring how fragile the moment remains.

At the same time, European and U.S. partners are actively shaping a framework aimed at ending the conflict. Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty notes that peace talks have gained momentum but are still constrained by battlefield realities and political limits on both sides.

Against that backdrop, Zelenskyy’s comment about Venezuela lands less as a call to action and more as a signal. It acknowledges U.S. power while stopping short of demanding it be used elsewhere. Analysts note that Ukraine cannot afford to alienate Washington just as negotiations approach a decisive stage.

I had a meeting with Kyrylo Budanov and offered him the role of the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine. At this time, Ukraine needs greater focus on security issues, the development of the Defense and Security Forces of Ukraine, as well as on the diplomatic track of… pic.twitter.com/SCs6Oj2Rb7 — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) January 2, 2026

Trump, for his part, has taken a far more forceful tone globally. Following the Venezuela operation, he said the United States would temporarily “run” the country, according to CBS News, a statement that has already triggered concern among some U.S. lawmakers and allies.

For Zelenskyy, the priority remains clear. Ending the war, securing guarantees, and keeping U.S. backing intact come before rhetorical escalation. His brief joke (after all the man used to be a comedian), light on the surface, heavy in implication, reflects that balance, as Ukraine watches how American power is wielded elsewhere while quietly negotiating what it needs most.