Zahara Marley Jolie, the daughter of Hollywood superstars Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, has embarked on her college adventure at Spelman College in Atlanta, making waves not just for her famous family but also for her recent induction into the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority. While the 18-year-old seems to have distanced herself from her father, her classmates are still on edge, hoping Pitt drops by for a campus visit. This is despite the fact that Zahara dropped her father’s last name during her sorority induction. One classmate revealed, ”It was already big news when she decided to attend school in Atlanta, and her mom is really nice to everyone when she comes to visit. But in all honesty, we want to see her daddy."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Ernesto S. Ruscio

As reported by OK Magazine, Zahara’s journey at Spelman has been closely trailed, from her move-in day last year, followed by her mother Angelina's visit, to her recent sorority induction, where she exclaimed, “My name is Zahara Marley Jolie... Coming all the way from the Golden State in the city that is full of angels, Los Angeles.” A college source shared, “It was big talk when her mom helped her move into the dorm last year. So now everyone is crossing their fingers for at least a quick drive by and graduation, but that is years away.”

Zahara Marley Jolie, the daughter of Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt, just crossed Alpha Kappa Alpha at Spelman College pic.twitter.com/vhJ2RAYzw6 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) November 16, 2023

Angelina has proactively been involved in Zahara’s college life, participating in ceremonies and welcome lunches. However, Pitt has been significantly absent from these events. The campus is abuzz with contemplation about the possibility of a visit from the acclaimed actor. Born in Ethiopia, Zahara was adopted by the famed actors at 7 months old, joining their diverse family of six children. In the wake of their divorce announcement in 2016, the ex-couple has been intertwined in a highly publicized legal battle over custody and assets.

Yet the kids refuse to use Pitt as a last name (Zahara introduced herself as Zahara Marley Jolie, no Pitt; Maddox wanted Pitt removed from his last name & has testified against him; Pax wrote a scathing IG post against him). Brad himself doesn’t deny hurting them https://t.co/jyFvNb7wq2 pic.twitter.com/NVBMqUO7eG — Cherry (@2n1bcdm) November 19, 2023

As per Page Six, while rumors buzzing of an estranged relationship between Zahara and Pitt persist, the actor expressed his pride in his daughter’s achievements during an interview, asserting, “I’m so proud of her... She’s so smart. She’s going to flourish even more at college. It’s an exciting and beautiful time to find her own way and pursue her interests. I’m so proud. Where does the time go, right? They grow up too fast. It brings a tear to the eye.”

The school insider also said, “Zahara is actually really nice despite what many thought [because] she would be coming from celebrity parents. The fact that she pledged AKA made her even more relatable. She is now a part of a lifelong sisterhood.” As the college community eagerly anticipates the possibility of Pitt's appearance, the story of Zahara's college journey continues to unfold, capturing the attention of students and fans alike.

