‘You’ve Been Brainwashed’: Greene Slams Trump for QAnon ‘Nods’ To MAGA Base

Former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene accused President Donald Trump and his team of deliberately signaling to QAnon followers online and mocking supporters for believing it. This accusation is yet another escalation of her feud with her former political ally.

In a Tuesday conversation on X, Greene responded to a commenter who shared frustration among Trump supporters about the administration’s handling of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein. Greene agreed, writing, “Correct,” after the commenter claimed Trump “hears you” but “simply doesn’t care.” She added, “And then they intentionally post Q nods and laugh about how MAGA eats it up. Wake up. You’ve been brainwashed.”

The discussion started when X user Breck Worsham said people keep claiming Trump is “tone deaf” to the Epstein issue and does not understand the anger in his base. Yet, he argued Trump is “the most social media savvy president of all time.” Greene agreed with Worsham’s conclusion that Trump knows the reaction but ignores it. She then accused Trump’s team of using messaging tied to QAnon to sway supporters.

Greene did not explain which posts she considered QAnon “nods,” nor did she give examples during the exchange. The White House did not respond immediately to Greene’s comments based on the reviewed materials.

QAnon is a conspiracy theory movement claiming, without evidence, that a secret group controls world events and that Trump has tried to defeat it. The movement gained traction during Trump’s first term and created online communities that searched for hidden meanings in his public statements.

Correct.

And then they intentionally post Q nods and laugh about how MAGA eats it up.

Wake up.

You’ve been brainwashed. https://t.co/FAI5Ps5S0W — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) February 17, 2026

Greene, who gained a national profile in Republican politics by promoting QAnon-linked claims, has recently tried to distance herself from the movement while criticizing Trump and aspects of pro-Trump media. In 2021, Twitter temporarily locked Greene’s account after she supported QAnon and disputed election claims. She also released a viral Facebook post promiting the movement at the time.

Greene’s Tuesday post came during renewed conflict within the party over what she and some allies describe as insufficient public disclosure regarding the Epstein matter. Greene criticized what she sees as a dismissive response from some in the MAGA movement to the release of Epstein-related materials and continues to call for full transparency through legislation.

Early in February, Greene described her break with Trump in strong terms, telling an interviewer that “MAGA…was all a lie,” and accused Trump of catering to “big, big donors.” After Greene announced her plan to leave Congress in January 2026 she faced threats, which she linked to Trump’s online attacks on her. She also claimed that the White House was dismissive of the threats against her life.

Greene’s statement “You’ve been brainwashed” reflects her recent public messaging regarding conservative media and older voters. Greene referred to Baby Boomers as the most “brainwashed generation,” blaming cable news and partisan media. MTG also stated on The View last year that she had also been brainwashed by conservative media, which influenced her previous positions.

Greene’s comments on Tuesday added another criticism: she argued Trump’s team deliberately uses online symbols linked to QAnon while mocking supporters who see meaning in those cues. The exchange quickly gained attention on X, where Greene remains a significant voice even after leaving Congress.

MTG is among many conservatives who split with the president over his reluctance to release the Epstein files. Other voters, such as independents, have been more critical of immigration enforcement, which reports suggest has targeted mostly non-criminals with war heroes among those who have been deported.