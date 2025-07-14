“You’re Worse than ICE” — Woman Files Lawsuit as Protests Against Trump and ICE Turn Her Apartment Into ‘Torture Chamber’

A woman in Oregon has found herself in the mix between ICE and people protesting against the agency. The woman who lives close to an ICE center filed a lawsuit because of the “constant” noise that the protests are causing. She also went on to compare her apartment to a “torture chamber.”

Cloud Elvengrail, a resident at Portland’s South Waterfront, found herself being disrupted by the protests carried out near her home. The woman’s apartment, unfortunately, is within earshot of the ICE building located at 4310 S. Macadam Ave.

A video of Elvengrail’s interaction with protestors was posted by The Post Millennial. In the video, the woman can be seen complaining about the loud protests while she speaks about taking legal action against the protestors.

“We the people need sleep, motherf—ers!” Cloud Elvengrail is heard saying as she yells at the protestors. She claims that the protesters are worse than ICE for “terrorizing” the people in the neighborhood. “Go f— yourself,” she yells.

The woman went on to make good on her promise. Cloud Elvengrail filed a lawsuit citing the “constant” noise while saying it was “akin to a torture chamber.” Julie Parrish, who is the woman’s attorney, spoke to KPTV, revealing the scope of the disturbance her client has faced.

“It’s shrill, and bells, and whistles, and air raid siren sounds,” Parrish told the outlet. The protestors allegedly used a Long Range Acoustic Device to continue their protests after the altercation with Elvengrail.

‘It’s got to stop’: Portland woman sues city over noise from demonstrators near ICE facility https://t.co/QLfUggfmDG — KGW News (@KGWNews) July 12, 2025

Cloud spoke to NBC while sharing that she now lives in constant pain. “My ears are ringing, the sound is so loud it made my left ear bleed, and there is no peace or quiet because the sound weapons they’re using day and night are killing us,” the woman added.

The Oregon woman also spoke about how the people in the neighborhood are “trapped with no escape.” She noted how the noise that accompanies the protest “has to stop.” Cloud went on to claim that the people with PTSD who live in the apartment building are “destroyed by this noise.”

Cloud is also allegedly suffering from hearing loss in both of her ears because of the noise. She shared how her left ear even began bleeding after the protest got loud. The complaint that the woman has filed urges authorities to enforce a noise ordinance.

The black woman who lives near the Portland ICE facility being terrorized by Antifa has filed a civil claim against the city for ignoring noise ordinances and allowing the militants to blast sound from devices for weeks. The woman, Cloud Elvengrail, recently went viral for… https://t.co/xbFqh55HVN — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) July 8, 2025

The lawsuit notes, “because she cannot afford to move otherwise, [Elvengrail] remains trapped.” Tim Paulk, who is a resident of the same building, also admits that there are “a lot of people” living outside the ICE building to protest the actions of the Trump administration.

Paulk has backed his neighbor’s claims by noting that the protestors have caused a significant amount of disturbance to the residents. “I’ve tried to talk to people, and they just start screaming at me,” Tim noted. He went on to add that the protestors’ actions are “super aggressive” and “inconsiderate.”