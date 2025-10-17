“Your Worst Nightmare”: Clown-Masked Men Terrorize Virginia Family in Shocking Ring Footage

A bizarre incident unfolded in Virginia, leading to a family being scared for their lives on a Tuesday night. The ring camera on the front door of the house on Duke Street, located just South of Washington, D.C., revealed a group of masked men dressed in clown costumes, trying to break in.

The footage captured at least three men standing outside the door for six minutes. All of them were wearing bizarre clown masks, which left the family scared for their lives. According to The Irish Star, the men attempted to open the front door many times and even managed to break the backyard door at one point.

Shayla, who was a resident of the house, told ABC 7News, “As an educator, I did think it was a prank. I said ‘Happy Halloween’ when they first came.” However, to her shock, she soon realized it was more than a harmless prank. “I asked them to then get off the property, and when they didn’t, I realized it wasn’t a joke anymore,” she recounted.

In the ring camera footage, the three men standing in the walkway seemed to answer to someone inside. “Your worst nightmare,” one of them said, while the others repeated, laughing amongst themselves. Then, one of the men approached the front door of the house, saying, “Open the door.”

The footage shows him opening an external glass door and then loudly banging on the main front door. The two others are seen soon following in his footsteps, aggressively knocking on the door. The trio then shifted their attention to the backyard door, when a man from inside is heard shouting, “Get the f— out of my backyard.”

NEW TONIGHT

A northern Virginia woman is speaking out and in hiding after a masked trio showed up to her door, making threats and trying to get inside. Alexandria police are now searching for the dangerous crew who terrorized the family.

All of it caught on ring doorbell camera. pic.twitter.com/Hn2DbKbMep — Tisha Lewis FOX 5 DC (@TishaLewis) October 16, 2025

The men eventually left the home, and the family came outside. They were seen investigating the front yard before getting in a car and making phone calls. Speaking with ABC 7News, Shayla said, “I’m not taking it lightly, and I just feel as if my mom is really fearful now because we don’t know who they are.”

The Alexandria Police are currently investigating the bizarre incident. As of now, the identity of the three masked men has not been revealed.