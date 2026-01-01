You Won’t Believe Which Celebrities Said ‘I Do’ in Las Vegas

Las Vegas has become a go-to wedding destination over the years.

There have been several weddings of top entertainment personalities choosing to say “I do” in the glamorous environment of Vegas. While it’s not the most romantic of places, it still is an enchanting and retro-style place to get married.

Here are some of the top celebrities who’ve gotten hitched in Las Vegas:

1) Elvis Presley & Priscilla Beaulieu

The King of Rock ’n’ Roll, Elvis Presley, married the 21-year-old love of his life, Priscilla Beaulieu, in 1967—they exchanged vows at the Aladdin Hotel & Casino, which no longer exists. The hotel was renowned for its Arabian aesthetic and was widely popular for its entertainment shows and casino games.

The former couple had a rather lavish wedding, surrounded by their friends and family. At the time Elvis met Priscilla, she was a 14-year-old, while the late rock star was 24 years old.

2) Shia LaBeouf & Mia Goth

Shia LaBeouf & Mia Goth had a rather unconventional wedding in Sin City in 2016. Their Hawaiian-themed wedding was a mashup of different ideas coming together. From smoke machines to hula dancers and flashy neon lights, it was definitely unique. LaBeouf and Goth’s vows to each other were also peculiar yet sappy.

Their vows included their dogs, and they were even asked if they would be each other’s teddy bear at all times — something they happily agreed on!

A Vegas wedding would be somewhat incomplete without an Elvis impersonator. That’s precisely who officiated LaBeouf and Goth’s wedding. To top things off, they live-streamed their happy day for all to remember.

3) Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner

According to TMZ, Joe Jonas and the Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner said “I do” at the Little White Wedding Chapel’s Chapel L’Amour in Las Vegas. The happy event took place back in 2019, just after the Billboard Music Awards. Like LaBeouf, they, too, had an Elvis impersonator to officiate their wedding. The former couple embodied the Vegas aesthetic with glimmery outfits and sunglasses.

The bride donned a gorgeous white strappy top and tights, followed by a Ring Pop on her finger. Jonas sported a white shirt and grey suit set to complement his now ex-wife’s outfit. The two also wore matching purple shades.

4) Bruce Willis & Demi Moore

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore had an impromptu wedding in 1987 at the renowned Golden Nugget Casino, which is still up and running. The couple were on and off throughout their relationship from 1987 to 2000. However, they were officially divorced in 2000, amicably.

The Die Hard actor and Moore are no longer together romantically, but remain really good friends with no bad blood between them. Moore and their children are presently helping Willis through his frontotemporal dementia and are spending much time with him. The A Few Good Men actress often shares updates of time spent with her ex-husband and their kids on Instagram.

5) Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker

Entertainment mogul Kourtney Kardashian and her drummer husband, Travis Barker, had a rocking time at their wedding in Sin City. Technically, it wasn’t a legally binding marriage, but they had everything you’d expect from a classic Vegas wedding. They had two official weddings — one in Santa Barbara, California, the other in Italy. Both took place in 2022 after their “practice” one.

An Elvis impersonator officiated their wedding in 2022.

News about their impromptu wedding spread like wildfire on the internet. Fans of theirs flooded social media with congratulations. The couple shares a blended family with seven children, including their son Rocky Thirteen Barker, whom they welcomed in 2023.