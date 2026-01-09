2026 New Year Giveaway
“You Should Be Ashamed”: JD Vance Blasts Media Over ICE Shooting Coverage

Published on: January 9, 2026 at 7:58 AM ET

JD Vance called media biased and accused them of spreading leftist propoganda

JD vance vs press
JD Vance chides media for spreading 'wrong' information about ICE shooting in Minneapolis. (Image Credit: Screengrab from FoxNews/Youtube)

JD Vance has had a difficult relationship with the press. He is known to rebuke and mock journalists and often blames the press. Recently, Vance showed displeasure with media coverage of the ICE shooting of Renee Good in Minneapolis amid the federal bid to curb illegal immigration.

On Thursday, Vance criticized the media and accused reporters of misleading the public about the shooting.

On Wednesday, an ICE agent, who has since been identified as Jonathan Ross by The Minnesota Star Tribune, shot 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good. Ross shot at Good multiple times, and she was struck three times in the face during the fatal encounter. Video shot at the scene by neighbors and bystanders shows that Good was trying to flee in her vehicle.

Her shooting and subsequent death have sparked national outrage. Scrutiny surrounding ICE and its operations has intensified amid accusations of violent tactics by agents.

Within minutes of the incident, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem released a statement calling the shooting an act of self-defense and attempting to paint Good as a “domestic terrorist.” Later, White House Secretary Karoline Leavitt echoed the same sentiments, claiming that Good was not an innocent bystander and that she tried to overrun the agent.

Walking a similar path as Leavitt, Vance also called Good a member of a left-wing agitator network. He then went on to accuse major media outlets of downplaying this narrative, saying the media is actively trying to mislead the public against the government’s efforts.

“She was trying to ram this guy with her car, he shot back, he defended himself,” Vance said. “And everybody that is repeating the lie that this is some innocent woman who was out for a drive in Minneapolis, you should be ashamed of yourselves.”

Vance then once again attacked journalists for being biased and taking political sides. “How have you let yourselves become agents of propaganda?” he asked. He also added that such reporting makes it difficult for the government to enforce immigration laws.

The Trump administration has described Good’s actions as an attempted assault on the ICE agent. Officials have also characterized her vehicle as a deadly weapon.

However, there has been severe pushback against this narrative from the media, people on the left, and social media users. One of the witnesses, Emily Heller, appeared on CNN to share her account of the incident and described ICE agents as “behaving like children.” She added that the agents appeared spooked by the vehicle.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has rejected the White House’s account of the incident. He said the video clearly shows that the woman was not attempting to overrun the agent and that the self-defense claim is therefore invalid. He has also asked ICE to leave the city.

There have also been numerous protests and vigils against ICE and in memory of Good. Vance has mocked these protests and vigils, drawing criticism from those who say he minimized public grief.

