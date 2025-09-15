“You Shot Me, Man!” – Cop Shoots Black Homeowner Who Called 911 During Attempted Home Invasion

Talk about moments before disaster? That’s exactly what happened for this Black homeowner based out of Orlando after he dialed 911 for rescue during a break-in attempt by an unknown assailant. Soon enough, his home was surrounded by Florida deputies discharged from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. The bodycam video evidence from the crime scene reveals chilling footage of events unfolding within a few minutes.

Well, the cops arrived at the man’s home at a time when the criminals had already fled. As the video shows, the cops knock on the homeowner’s door by yelling, “Sheriff’s office!”. However, things escalate to the worst soon enough when one of the deputies suddenly jumps right in front of the door after hearing an apparent noise and even fires a few rounds at the front door.

In shock, the homeowner and his co-occupant can be seen shouting loudly after the gunshot. He then yells back at the cops, saying, “You shot me, man!” Hearing the homeowner, one of the other deputies is seen enquiring if anyone else is hurt inside. To this, the homeowner finally opens the front door and limps outside.

Looking visibly upset and in pain after being shot in his leg, he informs that the suspects have already fled the scene and confirms being accidentally shot by the cops instead. He said, “No, bro! They outside! You shot me! You said come outside! You shot me!” The homeowner continues reprimanding the cop for the misadventure and even pulls up his trousers to show him the flesh wound.

As per reports from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, the deputies had almost immediately taken the man to the nearest medical facility, where he was treated for the gunshot wound and released the same day. However, they have not released the name and other details of the cop at fault, or even explained how and why the firearm was mistakenly rolled out.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office has released body camera video of a deputy shooting a homeowner as he was about to open his front door and now the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) is investigating. pic.twitter.com/5CE9PyW2O4 — 1 Click News (@1ClickNews) September 14, 2025

An official statement from their office described the scene as “When deputies arrived on scene, the victim went to unlock the door and one of the deputies accidentally discharged his agency firearm and struck the man.”

Nonetheless, the Sheriff’s office did remark the incident as accidental, notifying further that the accused deputy had been relieved from law enforcement duties and transferred elsewhere by assigning more administrative work. However, as the video of the cop’s misadventure has gained momentum across social media, there have been raised concerns over the strictness of safety protocols within the police department itself.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ALWAYS FILM THE POLICE 🎥👮‍♀️ AFTP.org (@alwaysfilmthepolice)

The identity and further details of the black homeowner have not been revealed publicly as of now. However, considering the massive backlash coming towards such irresponsible and rash action by the deputies, the Sheriff’s office has been left to continue with a full-fledged investigation into the case.

In the meantime, social media has been filled with vast responses on the nature of duties partially discharged by the deputies at the scene, and further raised questions about their effectiveness, especially in times of need. Netizens have highlighted the necessity of proper training for the cops, especially during times of stress, as the utmost need of the hour.